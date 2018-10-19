Friday, October 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 19 October, 2018 16:17 IST

Twitter removes bots suspected to be pro-Saudi after disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi

Khashoggi was a dissident living in self-imposed exile in the US where he contributed to The Washington Post.

With the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi triggering a heated debate on Twitter, the micro-blogging site has pulled down a network of suspected Twitter bots trying the sway opinions in favour of the pro-Saudi stand on the issue, NBC News reported.

Jamal Khashoggi.

Jamal Khashoggi.

Josh Russell, an Indiana-based information technology professional, compiled a list of hundreds of accounts that tweeted and retweeted the same pro-Saudi government tweets at the same time.

Some of the bot accounts tweeted using a hashtag in Arabic that roughly translated to "#We_all_trust_Mohammad_Bin_Salman," the Crown Prince and putative leader of Saudi Arabia, who has come under increased international scrutiny following the disappearance of Khashoggi.

NBC News presented Twitter with the list on Thursday. An unnamed Twitter employee, however, said the company was aware of the influence operation and had already suspended even more pro-Saudi government accounts before they were caught by researchers, the report said.

Khashoggi, a dissident living in self-imposed exile in the US where he contributed to The Washington Post, vanished after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkish officials claim Khashoggi was tortured, killed and dismembered in the consulate by a hit squad which arrived from Riyadh -- claims denied by the Saudi government.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan steps up pressure on Saudi Arabia over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Oct 11, 2018

Jamal Khashoggi

Silicon Valley's reticence over Khashoggi's murder puts focus on Saudi funding

Oct 15, 2018

FII

Google, Uber and many prominent names have pulled out of Saudi investor conference

Oct 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Saudi Arabia rejects 'baseless' allegations of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi; Donald Trump vows to unearth truth

Oct 13, 2018

NewsTracker

Jamal Khashoggi disappearance: Mike Pompeo to visit Turkey for talks on missing journalist, bilateral issues

Oct 17, 2018

NewsTracker

Missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Apple Watch may have transmitted death evidence, claims Turkish Daily

Oct 13, 2018

science

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fish fossil tells a toothy tale of cannibalism during in Jurassic seas

Oct 19, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

How far are we from nuclear fusion as a commercially-viable energy source?

Oct 18, 2018