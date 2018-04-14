You are here:
Twitter redesigns it pistol emoji to a green plastic water gun instead

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Apr 14, 2018 10:34 AM IST

Twitter has redesigned its pistol emoji and has now changed it to look like a green water gun.

According to the Emojipedia blog, this change has been brought in an update. To be at par with other companies like Apple and Samsung, Twitter has also adopted the emoji. Even WhatsApp had changed the gun emoji into an orange water-gun emoji.

Watergun emoji on Twitter. @emojipedia

In the blog, Emojipedia has said that it hopes that the days of the realistic gun emojis were 'numbered'. This is an indication of the gun problem which is persistent in the US. Emojis play a big role in our lives to demonstrate our emotions and feelings easily. Since most of the people communicate through texting or vent their feelings or opine on social media, harmless emojis like the plastic water gun could reduce the chances of extremism in an online context.

#MarchforourLives had become a popular movement on Twitter in the aftermath of the incessant mass shooting in early 2018 especially in high schools in the US. This has led to a widespread demand for tighter gun control laws.

In the wake of this, it is good to see online social media companies showing some sensitivity on the matter.

Old gun emoji (L) and New Water piston emoji (R). Image: Emojipedia

Twitter has been criticised for allowing violent and extremist content to flourish on its platform. Meanwhile, Google keyboard or GBoard shows a rifle gun and is yet to change it.


