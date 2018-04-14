Twitter has redesigned its pistol emoji and has now changed it to look like a green water gun.

According to the Emojipedia blog, this change has been brought in an update. To be at par with other companies like Apple and Samsung, Twitter has also adopted the emoji. Even WhatsApp had changed the gun emoji into an orange water-gun emoji.

In the blog, Emojipedia has said that it hopes that the days of the realistic gun emojis were 'numbered'. This is an indication of the gun problem which is persistent in the US. Emojis play a big role in our lives to demonstrate our emotions and feelings easily. Since most of the people communicate through texting or vent their feelings or opine on social media, harmless emojis like the plastic water gun could reduce the chances of extremism in an online context.

Twemoji 2.6 is out now and replaces the realistic pistol 🔫 emoji with a water pistol / squirt gun https://t.co/srPCdA93ui pic.twitter.com/CoPHHSB0ZB — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) April 11, 2018

#MarchforourLives had become a popular movement on Twitter in the aftermath of the incessant mass shooting in early 2018 especially in high schools in the US. This has led to a widespread demand for tighter gun control laws.

In the wake of this, it is good to see online social media companies showing some sensitivity on the matter.

Twitter has been criticised for allowing violent and extremist content to flourish on its platform. Meanwhile, Google keyboard or GBoard shows a rifle gun and is yet to change it.