Sunday, November 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 11 November, 2018 10:47 IST

Twitter records as many as 1.2 million tweets related to Assembly Elections 2018

Twitter launched for the state elections a special emoji, #ElectionOnTwitter events, live Q&As.

As the nation gears up for the Assembly polls in Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, conversations and debates on Twitter in the past week alone recorded 1.2 million tweets related to #AssemblyElections2018, the microblogging site said.

Among the initiatives that Twitter launched for the state elections include special emoji, #ElectionOnTwitter events, as well as live Q&As on the platform.

The Twitter logo is seen at the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California October 4, 2013. Twitter Inc is likely to price its hotly anticipated initial public offering later on November 6, 2013 above an already bumped-up target range, sources familiar with the process said. Picture taken October 4. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY BUSINESS LOGO) - GM1E9B70CRJ01

Twitter logo. Image: Reuters

From now until 23 December, citizens can activate a special Twitter #AssemblyElections2018, Twitter said on Saturday.

To activate the emoji, users can use hashtags such as #AssemblyElections2018, #IndiaElections2018, #IndiaDecides, among others.

These initiatives are aimed at supporting citizens in having their say in the public conversation leading up to voting day and engaging with political candidates and political leaders directly, Twitter said.

Voting in the five-states will take place between 12 November and 7 December, while counting of votes for all the five states will be held on 11 December.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Election Commission bans exit polls from 12 November to 7 December in five poll-bound states

Nov 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Top Congress leaders hold meeting to select candidates for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan elections

Oct 31, 2018

NewsTracker

TRS faces setback as two of its senior leaders join Congress ahead of Telangana elections

Oct 27, 2018

NewsTracker

BJP requests Election Commission to annul Ramanagara bypolls after its candidate joins Congress

Nov 02, 2018

NewsTracker

BJP to release second list of candidates for Telangana Assembly polls before Diwali

Oct 30, 2018

NewsTracker

Telangana Assembly polls: Congress says seat-sharing talks with Opposition parties to be finalised by 9 Nov

Nov 05, 2018

science

Climate change

Amazon rainforest is losing its diversity of tree species due to climate change: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Beacon for Aliens

Lasers could be fashioned into beacons to attract space-faring aliens: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018

Agriculture

Why farmers are still burning stubble despite fines, government assistance

Nov 09, 2018