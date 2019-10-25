Friday, October 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter posts poor revenue in Q3 2019 leading to 20% drop in share prices; CFO blames buggy ad platform

Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said the company’s ad platform encountered bugs, or glitches, that hindered its ability to target ads and share data with partners.


ReutersOct 25, 2019 11:49:01 IST

Twitter Inc posted worse-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit on Thursday, plagued by technical issues that hurt its advertising, and unusually low demand over the summer, sending its shares down about 20 percent.

Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal said the company’s ad platform encountered bugs, or glitches, that hindered its ability to target ads and share data with partners.

“These issues were in our control and we will work to do better,” said Segal on a call with analysts.

Twitter’s revenue rose 9 percent from a year earlier but fell short of Wall Street expectations as total advertising revenue missed estimates.

Twitter’s efforts to clean up abusive content and make the platform more user-friendly appear to have driven up use, addressing long-standing concerns about the growth of customers and Twitter has also rolled out new video ad products that attract brands.

Twitter posts poor revenue in Q3 2019 leading to 20% drop in share prices; CFO blames buggy ad platform

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture. Image: Reuters.

The ad problems were, however, a major, unexpected issue and come as the holiday buying season, the most important for ads gets underway. Twitter cut its fourth-quarter revenue forecast to below Wall Street estimates.

Twitter said that it was working on a total fix for the ad problems but that it was not yet in place. Analysts tracking Twitter said the company’s financials would take at least a few more quarters to stabilise, with a quick turnaround looking increasingly unlikely.

“Not expecting a quick rebound in Twitter’s financials for at least a few quarters, as shortfall likely will carry into 2020,” said analyst Craig Huber of Huber Research Partners.

On the conference call with analysts, Segal said Twitter had turned off some ad settings, which limited how the company could target ads to people or show advertisers how effective their ads were. It acted after finding two bugs that inadvertently shared certain data even if users opted out of sharing it.

“So we stopped doing that and although we’re working on remediation, there isn’t remediation yet in place and so the effects of that will continue into Q4,” said Segal.

Twitter expects revenue in the fourth quarter, which will include Black Friday and the December holidays, to be between $940 million and $1.01 billion. Wall Street on average expects $1.06 billion.

The social media platform did manage to record a rise in daily users who see ads on the site, beating analyst estimates.

Twitter has stopped disclosing its monthly active users figures, instead reporting monetisable daily active usage (mDAU), a metric it created to measure users exposed on a daily basis to advertising through the site or Twitter applications that are able to show ads.

Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said growth in mDAU was driven by product improvements, including making the site easier to navigate and more proactively identifying abusive content to remove.

The company’s average mDAU hit 145 million, beating analyst expectations of 141 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. This alternative metric was up 17 percent year-over-year.

In July, Twitter launched a more personalised desktop Twitter.com as part of a plan to make the platform better for conversations. It has also experimented with the ability to follow topics and has recently expanded testing for a feature to hide replies.

Recently, the company made a six-second video bidding available for global advertisers and it has continued to expand its live and on-demand video partnerships, including deals with NBC Olympics and Eurosport for coverage of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Third-quarter net income was $37 million, or $0.05 per share. In the same period last year, the firm reported net income of $789 million, or $106 million when adjusted to exclude certain items.

Analysts had expected net income of $161.5 million.

Total operating expenses, including the cost of revenue, rose by 17 percent year-over-year to $780 million, partly due to plans to hire more employees.

Twitter shares closed down 20.8 percent.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says 'hell no' to joining Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency program

Oct 25, 2019
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says 'hell no' to joining Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency program
Twitter misses Wall Street revenue and profit expectations due to technical ad issues

Twitter

Twitter misses Wall Street revenue and profit expectations due to technical ad issues

Oct 24, 2019
Twitter for Android gets OLED-friendly dark mode in the alpha version of the app

Twitter

Twitter for Android gets OLED-friendly dark mode in the alpha version of the app

Oct 20, 2019
How to enable Twitter Lights Out on Android

Twitter

How to enable Twitter Lights Out on Android

Oct 23, 2019
Shane Watson apologies for 'illicit' social media posts, claims his accounts were hacked

Shane Watson apologies for 'illicit' social media posts, claims his accounts were hacked

Oct 16, 2019
Google Pixel 4 will not come to India and Twitter is not taking this news well

Google

Google Pixel 4 will not come to India and Twitter is not taking this news well

Oct 16, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019