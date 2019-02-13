Reuters

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey says that Silicon Valley companies, including his own, have not done enough to protect victims of online abuse, calling it a “huge fail.”

Interviewed via Twitter by Kara Swisher, co-founder of the tech news site Recode, Dorsey tweeted that he would give himself a ‘C’ grade for what Swisher termed “tech responsibility.”

“We’ve made progress, but it has been scattered and not felt enough,” he tweeted in response to Swisher’s questions. “Changing the experience hasn’t been meaningful enough. And we’ve put most of the burden on the victims of abuse (that’s a huge fail).”

Myself? C. We’ve made progress, but it has been scattered and not felt enough. Changing the experience hasn’t been meaningful enough. And we’ve put most of the burden on the victims of abuse (that’s a huge fail). #Karajack — jack (@jack) February 12, 2019

Twitter, along with online social media network Facebook Inc, has faced criticism for abusive posts, fake users and inaccurate news stories on its service. The company has been investing heavily to improve what Dorsey has described as the “collective health” of Twitter.

Ok trying AGAIN @jack in another new thread! This one about @realDonaldTrump #KaraJack: We know a lot more about what Donald Trump thinks because of Twitter, and we all have mixed feelings about that. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 12, 2019

I don’t believe our service or business is dependent on any one account or person. I will say the number of politics conversations has significantly increased because of it, but that’s just one experience on Twitter. There are multiple Twitters, all based on who you follow. — jack (@jack) February 12, 2019

Dorsey said on Tuesday he does not like how Twitter tends to incentivise outrage, short-term thinking, echo chambers, and fragmented conversations, and that the lack of diversity in the company has not helped in combating such problems.

He said Twitter’s work against “automations and coordinated campaigns,” along with its collaboration with various government agencies, has left it in a better position to combat the threat of misinformation for the 2020 US presidential elections.

This whole #KaraJack thread is a perfect example of both the potential and current flaws with conversation on Twitter. This is exactly why "making Twitter more conversational" is one of our top initiatives. https://t.co/TRYxIV25Ko — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) February 13, 2019

You’re doing great, @karaswisher, but this #karajack interview format is a living example of how Twitter is a chaotic hellpit. @jack #KaraJack — Walt Mossberg (@waltmossberg) February 12, 2019

US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia used social media during the 2016 US elections to sway voters. Moscow denies that charge.

