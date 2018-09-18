Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
18 September, 2018

Twitter to now let you switch between chronological and most relevant tweets

Twitter has announced a new timeline feature that helps you catch up on the ‘best tweets first’.

Twitter users have probably lost track of how long they have been insisting for a chronologically ordered timeline. Fortunately, the requests have been finally addressed, and Twitter has recently revealed that it will soon let users switch between the recent tweets and the most relevant ones on the timeline.

As of now, the Twitter timeline shows users the most relevant tweets on the timeline. These tweets are judged by the platform’s algorithm, that uses a bunch of factors like location, user’s most followed news, and other patterns.

Twitter logo.



However, Twitter Support has now revealed that the platform is working on the timeline settings, which will allow users to choose and switch between a timeline that has tweets in the order of the most recent ones that were posted to the platform (chronological), or the tweets placed according to relevance by the Twitter algorithm.

To enable the feature, head to Settings, and scroll down to the Timeline tab, there you will see a new option called ‘Show me the best Tweets first’, toggle that on. Now, when you open Twitter after being away for a while, the tweets that you’re most likely to care about will appear at the top of your timeline, which will still be recent and in reverse chronological order. The rest of the tweets will be displayed right underneath, also in reverse chronological order, as always.

Up until now, unchecking the box would still result in the “in case you missed it” tweets, which were basically recommended tweets from people you didn’t even follow, and tweets informing you when someone you follow liked, retweeted or replied to someone else’s tweet. However, Twitter has finally acknowledged the issue with the timeline and is now giving more power to its users.

