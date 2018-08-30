In a brand new update, Twitter now allows users to track their Twitter activity across all their devices.
Twitter Support has recently posted a new feature for all supported devices for the platform, which will let users review their active logins.
Starting today, you can view and control your active Twitter sessions across all devices. Go to your Account settings to review your active logins. pic.twitter.com/zYiys0ZvY3
The feature is essentially aimed at adding an extra layer of security for Twitter users. This can be useful in a scenario where you leave your Twitter account logged in on your office computer. If someone logs in from that computer, while you are still using your account via the mobile app, you will be notified of the same.
With the new feature, users will be able to track the time, device and other details like the duration and more that gets logged whenever the user logs into the account from any platform.
