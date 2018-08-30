Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
  Advertisement
tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 15:35 IST

Twitter now allows users to view and control active sessions across all devices

The active session tracker can be used as an additional layer of security to prevent unsolicited logins.

In a brand new update, Twitter now allows users to track their Twitter activity across all their devices.

Twitter Support has recently posted a new feature for all supported devices for the platform, which will let users review their active logins.

The feature is essentially aimed at adding an extra layer of security for Twitter users. This can be useful in a scenario where you leave your Twitter account logged in on your office computer. If someone logs in from that computer, while you are still using your account via the mobile app, you will be notified of the same.

With the new feature, users will be able to track the time, device and other details like the duration and more that gets logged whenever the user logs into the account from any platform.

Separately, Twitter had a minor blunder recently. After Facebook removed support for cross-posting APIs from its platform, Twitter saw its app for Facebook useless and deleted the same. However, this caused a slight ruckus when users realised that all their past posts on Facebook, which they had cross-posted from Twitter

Starting today, you can view and control your active Twitter sessions across all devices. Go to your Account settings to review your active logins. pic.twitter.com/zYiys0ZvY3

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 29, 2018 The feature is essentially aimed at adding an extra layer of security for Twitter users. This can be useful in scenario where you leave your Twitter account logged in on your office computer. If someone logs in from that computer, while you are still using your account via the mobile app, you will be notified of the same. You will be able to track what time and on what device did you login to your account, and the duration for which your account was active from a particular device. Separately, Twitter had a minor blunder recently. After Facebook removed support for cross-posting APIs from its platform, Twitter saw its app for Facebook useless and deleted the same. However, this caused a slight ruckus when users realised that all their past posts on Facebook, which they had cross posted from Twitter had been removed. Facebook and Twitter quickly looked into the matter and fixed the issue." target="_blank">had been removed. Facebook and Twitter quickly looked into the matter and fixed the issue.

