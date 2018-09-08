Saturday, September 08, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 08 September, 2018 14:11 IST

Twitter now allows audio-only broadcasts, feature's currently only on iOS

The features are currently available only on iOS and to a small number of users.

Twitter has launched an audio-only broadcasting feature so your followers can hear, but not see you.

The new feature announced on Friday is currently publicly available for all iOS users of the main Twitter app and its live-streaming app Periscope, The Verge reported.

To use the "audio-only broadcast" option, users need to update their app and go to the "Go Live" button on the compose screen.

The addition of this feature can be seen as an attempt by Twitter to reorient the purpose of its live-streaming platform toward live podcasting and other audio-first content, the report said.

Representational image.

Given how big a business that podcast industry is becoming, it makes sense that Twitter would want a fair share of it.

The microblogging site is also testing a redesign that adds the "Explore" tab and Bookmarks to the desktop site, along with some other features.

The features are currently available only for a small number of users.

"Love to use Bookmarks and want it on web? Into scrolling through Explore to see what's happening? We are testing out a new Twitter for web, which a small number of people will see today. Love it? Missing something? Reply and tell us. Don't have the new experience? Stay tuned," Twitter said.

The Explore tab pulls together Moments, trends, search and more to give you a broad sense of what's going on at a given time, Engadget reported.

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

India's Drone Policy Explained

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

IFA 2018 Trends

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

