(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it appointed Patrick Pichette, the former finance chief of Google, to the role of chairman, replacing Omid Kordestani.

Pichette had been the lead independent director on Twitter's board since the end of 2018.

The appointment comes at a time when Twitter has drawn the ire of President Donald Trump after it added a fact-checking tag to two previous tweets. Twitter has also said his tweets on the Minneapolis protests had breached rules about "glorifying violence."

Trump on Friday signed an executive order threatening Silicon Valley social media firms with new free speech regulations.

The company in March had reached an agreement with Elliott Management that lets Jack Dorsey stay as chief executive and adds three new directors, after Elliott's plan to push out the social media company's chief became public.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)

