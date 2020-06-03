Wednesday, June 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter names ex-Google CFO Patrick Pichette chairman

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it appointed Patrick Pichette, former chief financial officer at Google, as chairman, replacing Omid Kordestani.


ReutersJun 03, 2020 04:16:01 IST

Twitter names ex-Google CFO Patrick Pichette chairman

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday that it appointed Patrick Pichette, former chief financial officer at Google, as chairman, replacing Omid Kordestani.

Pichette has been the lead independent director on Twitter's board since the end of 2018, and his appointment as chairman coincides with the microblogging site's escalating tensions with President Donald Trump.

Republican Trump, who accuses social media firms of bias against conservatives, without evidence, stepped up his attacks on Twitter after the company put a fact-checking label on two of his tweets about mail-in ballots for the first time last week.

Later on Friday, Trump signed an executive order threatening Silicon Valley social media firms with new free speech regulations.

Twitter drew Trump's ire again on Friday after it tagged one of his tweet on the Minneapolis protests as "glorifying violence".

The company reached an agreement with Elliott Management in March, letting Jack Dorsey stay as chief executive officer, while adding three new directors, after Elliott's plan to remove the social media company's boss became public.

Twitter on Tuesday said Kordestani will remain on its board as a non-employee director.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Exclusive: U.S. CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas

May 19, 2020
Exclusive: U.S. CDC plans sweeping COVID-19 antibody study in 25 metropolitan areas
Exclusive: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources

May 19, 2020
Asia shares set to follow Wall Street rally on vaccine hopes

Newstracker

Asia shares set to follow Wall Street rally on vaccine hopes

May 19, 2020
Factbox: Fashion brands cut orders with Asian garment makers

Newstracker

Factbox: Fashion brands cut orders with Asian garment makers

May 19, 2020
FBI phone probe links al Qaeda to Saudi who killed 3 at Florida base, Barr says

Newstracker

FBI phone probe links al Qaeda to Saudi who killed 3 at Florida base, Barr says

May 19, 2020
Oil prices lifted for fourth day by signs of output cuts and demand pick-up

Newstracker

Oil prices lifted for fourth day by signs of output cuts and demand pick-up

May 19, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020