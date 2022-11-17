Thursday, November 17, 2022Back to
Twitter might soon kill “Twitter For iPhone” and “Twitter For Android” device labels

Elon Musk announced that Twitter will stop adding what device a tweet was written on below every tweet. The Tweet device details, Musk says, is a waste of screen space & compute power.


FP StaffNov 17, 2022 17:21:00 IST

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the social media platform will stop adding device labels or labels that identify the type of device that was used for tweeting. Musk shared the information from his Twitter account, where he wrote, “And we’ll finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally, no one even knows why we did that.” 

Using these markers, “helps users better understand how a Tweet was posted,” Twitter claimed earlier. Twitter’s help site states, “This additional information provides context about the Tweet and its author.”. It adds, “If you don’t recognise the source, you might want to find out more about the content.” In addition, this function has been used to expose Android brand advocates tweeting from competing for iOS devices.

Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter will soon enable organizations to identify Twitter accounts associated with them, as the new Twitter owner continues to find ways to limit fake accounts on the platform. “Rolling out soon,” Musk in a tweet on Sunday said. “Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.”

The social media platform paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed, and new owner Elon Musk brought back the “official” badge to some users of the social media platform. Fake accounts purporting to be big brands have popped up with the blue check since the new roll-out, including Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Roblox, Nestle and Lockheed Martin.

Twitter has eliminated 4,400 of its 5,500 contract employees, with cuts expected to have a significant impact on content moderation and the core infrastructure services, tweeted Casey Newton, a reporter for the tech publication Platformer, on Sunday.

