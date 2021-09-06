FP Trending

Twitter may soon allow its users to add Bitcoin and Ethereum to their profiles for receiving cryptocurrency tips. App developer Alessandro Paluzzi backed the claim with a tweet, confirming that the social media giant is working to allow users to add "Bitcoin and Ethereum address to your profile to receive tips via Tip Jar feature."

#Twitter is working to allow you to add your #Bitcoin and #Ethereum address to your profile to receive tips via the Tip Jar feature 👀 ℹ️ It is not necessary to link a Strike account to add them to your profile. pic.twitter.com/xT9Tg1vdzR — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 2, 2021

He also posted a screenshot showing how users will be notified when they can receive tips in cryptocurrency via the micro-blogging site. If Paluzzi is to be believed, Twitter will update its Tip Jar feature that was announced in May this year.

Twitter's Tip Jar feature is said to let creators, non-profit organisations and journalists monetise their tweets with tips. The microblogging site allowed users to share links to their Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, Paypal, and Venmo accounts for receiving tips from their followers during the initial phase of this feature. Now, the company seems to be gradually moving towards adding cryptocurrencies as the new payment option.

Twitter might make use of Strike’s services to generate Bitcoin invoices through the Lightning Network, as per the reports. However, Paluzzi disagrees, saying that linking a Strike account to add Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to the users' profiles was not necessary.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been seen discussing and taking interest in cryptocurrencies for some time. According to him, Bitcoin would “unite a deeply divided country.”, reports Seeking Alpha.

During Twitter's earnings call in July, Dorsey called it a “big part” of Twitter's future. “I think there's a lot of innovation above just currency to be had, especially as we think about decentralising social media more and providing more economic incentive,” he said, emphasizing that Bitcoin may become an integral part of Twitter.

A report by MacRumors suggests that Bitcoin tipping has been given a go-ahead for iOS beta code. However, the iOS beta testers cannot access the feature at the moment.