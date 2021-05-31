tech2 News Staff

Twitter is reportedly working on adding new emoticons to its current heart-shaped Like button. This was revealed in a tweet by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong. The assets Wong found show 'cheer,' 'hmm,' 'sad,' and 'haha' emoji reactions. In the GIF shared by Wong, some reactions currently only have a placeholder emoji.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions view: “Likes”, “Cheer”, “Hmm”, “Sad”, “Haha” The icons for the Cheer and Sad reactions are WIP and shown as the generic heart one at the moment https://t.co/ZCBhH8z7JR pic.twitter.com/dGqq1CzIis — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 28, 2021

Wong had first spotted the reactions on Twitter earlier this month.

Facebook rolled out reactions in 2016. While the Twitter reaction surely take inspiration from Facebook's, Wong's leak shows that Twitter will likely take a slightly different approach on the moods or emotions that users will be able to use to react on a post.

It has the same laughing and sad reaction but does not include the 'angry' emoticon. As per a report by The Verge, Twitter may also include a makes-you-think and cheer option.

In response to a request for comment, Twitter told the The Verge the same thing it did last time that it is "always exploring additional ways for people to express themselves in conversations."