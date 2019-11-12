Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
Twitter may soon let users switch accounts when replying to tweets: Report

The feature to switch accounts while replying to tweets has been available in TweetDeck for a while now.


tech2 News StaffNov 12, 2019 12:13:47 IST

Twitter is reportedly working on a new feature that would allow users with multiple accounts to switch between them while replying to tweets.

Twitter logo . Reuters

This was first spotted by Twitter user Renz Bernardo (reported by Matt Navarra). The feature could be very useful for users who manage multiple Twitter accounts at the same time. According to the screenshot shared by Bernardo, when replying to a tweet, next to the user handle, users will now see a drop-down icon, which will show them the list of all accounts that they have logged in to through the app. By just tapping on the handle, they will be able to switch the account they reply from.

While some users in the Twitter thread under the above post claim that they have been seeing this feature for a while now, others say that they still can't see the feature. This most likely means that Twitter is still testing the feature with a select number of users.

There is currently no news about if and when this feature will be rolled out to all users. Notably, this feature to switch accounts while replying to tweets has been available in TweetDeck for a while now.

Separately, on 11 November, Twitter also announced that it is taking additional steps to make sure the British election was “healthy, open and safe”. It is launching a tool for people to report deliberately misleading information about the voting process, for example how to vote or register to vote, or false information about the date or time for the election.

