Twitter India on Monday launched a new initiative titled #PowerOf18, aimed at encouraging the youth to contribute in public debates and participate in civic engagement for the 2019 general elections.

The #PowerOf18 will serve as a resource for young Indians to find more information about the elections, support social causes they are passionate about and join the public conversation.

Supported by Twitter's mission to serve the public conversation, the initiative was launched by CEO Jack Dorsey and Maya Hari, Vice-President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Twitter during a townhall chat with the students of IIT Delhi.

"Today, we launch #PowerOf18 to encourage the youth of India in taking your place as changemakers and join the most important public conversation for the country -- the state and national elections," said Hari.

Twitter has created a special emoji for #powerof18 pic.twitter.com/fogS3xcJ0e — Tech2 (@tech2eets) November 12, 2018

In a nationwide survey conducted with 3,622 youth respondents from India, Twitter found an overwhelming 94 per cent of respondents indicating that they would vote in the upcoming elections.

The October study also pointed towards the rising importance of social media for information consumption.

Tweet the change you want to see with #PowerOf18. pic.twitter.com/t1eVQwp83E — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) November 12, 2018

Nearly 60 per cent of youth surveyed would turn to social media to find out what's happening in India and around the world, a percentage higher than all other mediums including newspapers, the findings showed.

Twitter said it seeks to work with more like-minded partners and personalities to create awareness of the importance of voting.