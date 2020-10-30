Friday, October 30, 2020Back to
Twitter launches new feature 'Topics' in India that lets people follow subjects they like

Topics for India are going to be available in English and Hindi and the Hindi Topics, users will be able to see tweets in Devanagari script and Hindi typed in the Roman alphabets.


Oct 30, 2020

Now Twitter users in India will be able to use the Topics feature that lets people follow specific subjects of their liking. This way the tweets made on these select topics will appear more on their timeline.

The official Twitter account of the Indian division of the microblogging site has explained how the feature will work in a series of tweets. The post said that when a user chooses to follow a certain Topic, which could be anything under the sky like a boy band or a city, they will be able to see tweets from several accounts on Twitter on their timeline. These accounts can be from fellow fans or experts on the topic.

https://twitter.com/TwitterIndia/status/1321657890105520130?s=20

Users will be allowed to share their interests via Topics. According to the firm, “From a Topic’s page, tapping the new share icon lets you send a link to the Topic in a Tweet, DM, or outside of Twitter”.

https://twitter.com/TwitterIndia/status/1321659461270872065?s=20

As per the tweets, Topics for India are going to be available in English and Hindi. What is more, in the Hindi Topics, users will be able to see tweets in Devanagari script as well as Hindi speech typed in the Roman alphabets.

If anyone chose Books and Poetry as their preferred topic, Twitter is acting as the stage for exclusive poems. Poets who are a part of the group Kavishala on Twitter will be sharing poems on a certain topic on Twitter. Poetry enthusiasts can use the hashtag #ChooseYourFeed co-create exclusive poetry on the platform.

https://twitter.com/TwitterIndia/status/1321750876332019712?s=20

Twitter also organised a live book reading session with Tahira Kashyap Khurrana for those who have followed the Topic Books on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/TwitterIndia/status/1321679727719952384?s=20

Manish Maheshwari, the Managing Director of Twitter India, said (https://www.techradar.com/in/news/twitter-rolls-out-topics-feature-in-india), “Topics will allow people to engage with content they love and find people with like-minded interests, empowering them to choose their feed. The addition of Hindi Topics demonstrates our commitment to diversity of conversations across languages.”

 

