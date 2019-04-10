Wednesday, April 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter launches emoji for European Parliament elections in May

The emoji features a ballot box and a ballot paper, with a tick mark on the ballot paper.

ReutersApr 10, 2019 08:29:49 IST

 

Twitter launched on Wednesday an emoji for the European Parliament elections in May, seeking to provide a visual link to channel conversations around a vote set to affect the European Union in the coming years.

Together with Facebook and Google, Twitter has come under pressure to do more to combat disinformation about the elections.

All three companies have pledged to the European Commission to crack down on fake news to avoid heavy-handed legislation.

Twitter launches emoji for European Parliament elections in May

Twitter app for iOS.

The emoji features a ballot box and a ballot paper in EU navy blue, with a tick mark on the ballot paper in EU yellow, all surrounded by the iconic ring of stars, which is triggered when the hashtags #EUElections2019 and #EP2019 are used.

"This emoji will encourage more voters to easily connect with the conversation, find out what's happening and participate in the democratic process," Karen White, Twitter's public policy director, said in a statement.

The European Commission is keen to address the threat of fake news and foreign interference during campaigning for the parliament elections, as well as for national elections in Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Poland and Portugal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Robin Emmott)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival


also see

Facebook

Facebook announces changes to political ad rules ahead of EU elections in May

Apr 03, 2019
Facebook announces changes to political ad rules ahead of EU elections in May
Twitter has stopped blocking French government ads calling on people to vote

Twitter

Twitter has stopped blocking French government ads calling on people to vote

Apr 05, 2019
Twitter is reportedly removing 6 to 7.5 million fake accounts per week

Twitter

Twitter is reportedly removing 6 to 7.5 million fake accounts per week

Apr 09, 2019
Fact checkers come to rescue as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter grapple with unbridled spread of fake news this election season

NewsTracker

Fact checkers come to rescue as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter grapple with unbridled spread of fake news this election season

Apr 02, 2019
Census Bureau seeks help from Google, Facebook, Twitter to fend off

Fake News

Census Bureau seeks help from Google, Facebook, Twitter to fend off "fake news"

Mar 27, 2019
Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook cannot guarantee interference-free EU Elections in May

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook cannot guarantee interference-free EU Elections in May

Apr 03, 2019

science

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

Apr 09, 2019
Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Memory

Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Apr 09, 2019
Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Neurobiology

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Apr 09, 2019
NASA and ISRO briefly stopped working together after the Mission Shakti ASAT Test

Mission Shakti

NASA and ISRO briefly stopped working together after the Mission Shakti ASAT Test

Apr 09, 2019