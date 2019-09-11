tech2 News Staff

Twitter has announced a new feature, which will allow you to drag and re-arrange picture at the type of composing a tweet.

Twitter announced this feature in a tweet that was accompanied by a short video that demonstrated the feature. Essentially, Twitter users can now add up-to four images to a tweet, once added, you can tap and hold a picture to select it and then drag it forward or back to change the order in which you want the pictures to be laid out.

It’s all about the details. Now you can rearrange your photos while writing a Tweet. pic.twitter.com/mllwmPb6dx — Twitter (@Twitter) September 10, 2019

Twitter has been testing this feature since July now. The new feature is now rolling out to all users starting today.

Last month, it was also reported that Twitter is working on the ability to schedule tweets right within the Twitter Web App. Currently, users can only schedule tweets using Twitter’s Tweetdeck client or other third-party clients.

Bringing the same feature to the main Twitter web app will give all the users better access to scheduling tweets who don’t want to mess with Tweetdeck’s interface. The feature isn’t publicly available yet, so there isn’t really a known timeline of its launch.

