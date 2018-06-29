Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 29 June, 2018 10:42 IST

Twitter launches Ads Transparency Center for users to identify political campaigns

The tool follows Twitter's recently launched political campaign ads policy here

Twitter Inc on 28 June made it easier for users to identify political campaign ads and know who paid for them, as social media platforms faced the threat of US regulation over the lack of disclosure on such spending.

The microblogging site launched ‘Ads Transparency Center’ to allow anyone to view ads that have been put on Twitter, with greater transparency about US federal election campaign ads.

The tool follows Twitter's recently launched political campaign ads policy here and a similar move by Facebook Inc, which started a searchable archive of US political ads last month.

Facebook said on Thursday it would go even further by enabling users to see listings of all active ad campaigns, whether the advertiser is political in nature or not. Users can also view a log of name changes to a Facebook page.

The features should help people spot misuse of Facebook, it added.

Twitter’s ads center gives users access to details such as demographic targeting data for the ads from US political advertisers, along with billing information, ad spending, and impression data per tweet.

“We are making it clearer than ever who is advertising US federal political campaign content on Twitter,” Twitter said in a blog post.

The transparency center will include all advertisers on Twitter globally, but at this stage, only US federal election campaign ads that fall under its new policy will be shown. Google has vowed to launch a similar transparency center for political ads on its services this summer. It declined to share additional details this week.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's new features explained!

Instagram's new features explained!
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

Fact checking

Facebook announces new fact-checking measures, to scale to more countries by year end

Jun 22, 2018

Instagram

Instagram without Facebook would have been worth over $100 billion: Report

Jun 26, 2018

Data privacy

Srikrishna panel could ask Google, Facebook and others to store data locally

Jun 19, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to update privacy policy ahead of the launch of its payments service

Jun 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Digital wallet service WhatsApp Payments is being beta tested by 1 mn Indian users

Jun 18, 2018

Immigration

Tech CEOs voice their anger towards Donald Trump's border separation policy

Jun 20, 2018

science

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 to hunt for trillion-dollar-worth Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jun 28, 2018

NavIC

NavIC frequency is too close to that of Wi-Fi, may cause interference: Study

Jun 28, 2018

Plastic Ban

Maharashtra plastic ban explained: Advantages, alternatives and the way ahead

Jun 28, 2018

Mars

Mars' crust hardened too soon for life to flourish on Red Planet: Study

Jun 28, 2018