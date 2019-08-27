tech2 News Staff

Twitter is always testing and experimenting with features to add to its social platform. The latest experiment is the ability to schedule tweets right within the Twitter Web App. Currently, users can only schedule tweets using Twitter’s Tweetdeck client or other third-party clients.

According to Twitter user Jane Wong, Twitter is testing tweet scheduling right inside the web app. After clicking on the ‘Tweet’ button, the tweet window pops up where users can add text, photos, or videos and then send the tweet. The screenshot released by Wong shows the scheduling feature to be present at the top of the tweet window.

Twitter is working on baking Scheduled Tweet into Twitter Web App itself pic.twitter.com/DJfs26xYfB — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 26, 2019

Scheduling tweets is a useful feature for brands and publications to send tweets at a specified time in the future. While it used to be a third-party Twitter client-only feature earlier, it was more accessible in Tweetdeck. Any user can schedule tweets using the Tweetdeck web app.

Bringing the same feature to the main Twitter web app will give all the users better access to scheduling tweets who don’t want to mess with Tweetdeck’s interface. The feature isn’t publicly available yet, so there isn’t really a known timeline of its launch.

