Tuesday, August 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter is working on bringing a feature to schedule tweets from its Web App

Tweets can only be scheduled using Tweetdeck and third-party Twitter clients currently


tech2 News StaffAug 27, 2019 11:49:48 IST

Twitter is always testing and experimenting with features to add to its social platform. The latest experiment is the ability to schedule tweets right within the Twitter Web App. Currently, users can only schedule tweets using Twitter’s Tweetdeck client or other third-party clients.

Twitter is working on bringing a feature to schedule tweets from its Web App

Twitter app for iOS.

According to Twitter user Jane Wong, Twitter is testing tweet scheduling right inside the web app. After clicking on the ‘Tweet’ button, the tweet window pops up where users can add text, photos, or videos and then send the tweet. The screenshot released by Wong shows the scheduling feature to be present at the top of the tweet window.

Scheduling tweets is a useful feature for brands and publications to send tweets at a specified time in the future. While it used to be a third-party Twitter client-only feature earlier, it was more accessible in Tweetdeck. Any user can schedule tweets using the Tweetdeck web app.

Bringing the same feature to the main Twitter web app will give all the users better access to scheduling tweets who don’t want to mess with Tweetdeck’s interface. The feature isn’t publicly available yet, so there isn’t really a known timeline of its launch.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Twitter

Twitter down for many users globally, outage mainly affected users in India and Japan

Aug 21, 2019
Twitter down for many users globally, outage mainly affected users in India and Japan
Twitter tests will allow users to follow ‘Interests’ just like following accounts

Twitter

Twitter tests will allow users to follow ‘Interests’ just like following accounts

Aug 14, 2019
China protests Facebook and Twitter's removal of state-backed social media campaigns

China

China protests Facebook and Twitter's removal of state-backed social media campaigns

Aug 20, 2019
Post Anurag Kashyap quitting Twitter, Aparna Sen, 27 film personalities write open letter in support of filmmaker

Buzz Patrol

Post Anurag Kashyap quitting Twitter, Aparna Sen, 27 film personalities write open letter in support of filmmaker

Aug 21, 2019
Tech-deprived teen can't handle the hell of a phone-less world, uses refrigerator to Tweet

twitter drama

Tech-deprived teen can't handle the hell of a phone-less world, uses refrigerator to Tweet

Aug 14, 2019
Hard Kaur claims Twitter account was suspended 4 weeks ago, not after video condemning Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

BuzzPatrol

Hard Kaur claims Twitter account was suspended 4 weeks ago, not after video condemning Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

Aug 14, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019