Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter is thinking of bringing an easier way to swipe to its Lists feature

The new feature currently being tested allows users to swipe and move through different timelines.

tech2 News StaffJun 26, 2019 20:02:45 IST

Remember the Lists feature on Twitter that allows users to create custom timelines? Where they can add any Twitter user even if they don’t follow them? It was quite a useful feature for power users that gave them more control over how they wanted their timeline to look like. And now Twitter is bringing back its attention to this underrated feature.

Twitter is thinking of bringing an easier way to swipe to its Lists feature

Representational Image.

Lists have its own timeline, so the accounts added to these lists don’t appear in the user’s default timeline. Users don’t have to follow every account that's added to these lists, keeping the default timeline limited to what the user normally follows. Essentially, Twitter power users who explore different topics and want to keep a tab on the concerned accounts, this is a brilliant feature. However, Lists aren’t really that easily accessible and users need to do some digging to get to their custom-created lists.

Twitter posted a tweet mentioning that it has been thinking about making Lists easier to access. For now, this feature will be rolled out to a selected few users who have been added as testers.

As seen in the GIF posted by Twitter, the home timeline shows dashed lines on the top dedicated to each list, something similar to how Stories are displayed in Instagram and Snapchat. With a simple left swipe, users will be able to browse through all their custom timelines from the main timeline.

It still isn’t clear whether this feature will be actually pushed out to the public version of Twitter. Currently, it’s only available to a limited number of testers who have opted in to test such experimental features.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Buzz Patrol

Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a UFC fight, only to back track and laugh it off next day

Jun 13, 2019
Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to a UFC fight, only to back track and laugh it off next day
10 injured in blast at military hospital in Rawalpindi; human rights worker claims JeM chief Masood Azhar was admitted at facility

NewsTracker

10 injured in blast at military hospital in Rawalpindi; human rights worker claims JeM chief Masood Azhar was admitted at facility

Jun 24, 2019
Twitter to bring back its macOS app this fall as part of Apple's Project Catalyst

Twitter

Twitter to bring back its macOS app this fall as part of Apple's Project Catalyst

Jun 17, 2019
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan trolled on Twitter for posting Rabindranath Tagore's quote as Khalil Gibran's

NewsTracker

Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan trolled on Twitter for posting Rabindranath Tagore's quote as Khalil Gibran's

Jun 19, 2019
Alia Bhatt launches her own YouTube channel, will provide sneak peek into life as a Bollywood actress

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt launches her own YouTube channel, will provide sneak peek into life as a Bollywood actress

Jun 26, 2019
Jharkhand mob lynching: Social media, TV news and lack of faith in institutions eroding individual identities, morality

Jharkhand mob lynching: Social media, TV news and lack of faith in institutions eroding individual identities, morality

Jun 26, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019