Twitter is testing full-image view in tweet timeline, to support 4K images

Twitter reveals that it is currently testing this feature for a few Android and iOS users.


tech2 News StaffMar 11, 2021 16:31:46 IST

Twitter has announced that it is currently testing a new format to provide a "What you see is what you get" experience for users. Currently, images are automatically cropped so that they display in a more condensed way on the timeline. Users have to tap on the image to see the preview. Now, Twitter is planning to give an accurate preview of the image while posting it. In short, the preview of the image that you will see in the tweet composer is how it will look like on the timeline.

Twitter is testing this new format for some iOS and Android users.

Twitter reveals that it is currently testing this feature for a few Android and iOS users. Notably, Twitter is trying this format for only single image tweets. As per Twitter CFO Dantely Davis, "With this test, we hope to learn if this new approach is better and what changes we need to make to provide a “what you see is what you get” experience for Tweets with images."

In addition to this, the microblogging platform will also allow users to upload and see 4K images. It will show two options: High-quality images, select when high-quality images should load and High-quality images upload, select when to upload high-quality images (up to 4K).

According to Twitter, if you are a part of the trial, you need to update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings to get started. This feature is also being tested on a few iOS and Android users.

