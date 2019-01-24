tech2 News Staff

Twitter is testing a new feature the social media giant hopes will make it easier for users to find out who started a thread.

The new tag, which has begun appearing for some users of the platform, identifies the "original tweeter" in a thread.

As per a report by TechCrunch, the feature is currently being tested with a "small percentage" of iOS and Android users, so everyone might not see the tag just yet. Those who do will see a grey 'Original Tweeter' tag which will appear below the original poster's username whenever they reply within a thread.

This solution obviously only helps users distinguish the "owner" of the thread they are viewing, but it's a start nonetheless. As well as making it easy to see the original tweeter's responses within a thread at a glance, the new feature goes a small way in addressing the issue of fraudulent accounts disguising as others.

The new Original Tweeter tag is part of Twitter's much-bigger push to try and make the platform more conversational. Twitter has been open about its experimental features and some of these changes include algorithm-sorted replies, a status feature and icebreakers to name a few.

Speaking to the publication, Twitter’s Director of Product Management Sara Haider said, "Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation. As part of this work, we’re exploring adding more context to discussions by highlighting relevant replies – like those from the original Tweeter."

