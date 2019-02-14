Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter is testing a new profile preview feature to help users read threads easily

The new feature, a sort of 'profile preview' is to help people more accurately follow conversations.

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 18:22:37 IST

Twitter will soon allow users to quickly preview profiles on their devices. The social networking platform via its official handle said that it is testing a new feature, a ‘kind of profile preview’ overlay that is meant to address the problem of following threaded conversations.

Twitter testing new profile preview overlay on iOS app. Image: Pixabay

Twitter is testing new profile preview overlay on iOS.

While it’s fun to read an interesting conversation on the platform, it becomes all the more difficult and confusing when you join in the middle of a particular active thread. Besides, Twitter doesn’t automatically organise conversations in a way that can be easily ‘dissected.’

But thankfully, this new feature will save you from going through a complex thread, scrolling down a new page of information just to check the replier’s Twitter bio. The Verge in its report mentioned that the new feature will now float a preview of the profile on mobile and users will be able to see a replier’s full bio, follower count and the date when they joined the service. The feature is said to work both within threads and outside in the main feed as well.

Twitter states that they are testing the profile preview feature on iOS which indicates that the feature might initially arrive on iPhone. In case you are included in the test, you can tap on a user’s @ handle in a tweet to throw up a card with their basic details and give you an option to follow or even mute them. The Verge points out that there is an option to jump to the full profile as well.

Twitter claims that the feature will show more about a user without taking you away from your timeline. It’s safety team further elaborated that the reason behind experimenting with these previews is to make it easier for users to figure out who’s involved in a conversation. Although it's not a radical change, at least it will help users gobble up relevant information without losing focus on one particular conversation.

Notably, the announcement about the new feature comes days after a glitch messed up with the Like counts on tweets. Some presumed Twitter was mass suspending accounts on the platform again, while others jumped to conspiracy theories. Twitter didn’t reveal as to why the glitch occurred in the first place, however, the annoying bug has now been fixed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

InMyOpinion

Parliamentary panel summoning Twitter CEO is timely and necessary to ensure fairness of platform, not bullying

Feb 13, 2019

Twitter

Twitter, other companies haven't done enough to combat online abuse: Jack Dorsey

Feb 13, 2019

NewsTracker

Parliamentary IT panel to summon Twitter chief Jack Dorsey on 25 Feb to discuss ways to safeguard citizens' rights on social media

Feb 12, 2019

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says editing feature for tweets may come to platform soon

Feb 04, 2019

Internet Freedom

#ProtestAgainstTwitter misses a more clear, present danger to our Internet freedom

Feb 10, 2019

Twitter

After Twitter refuses to appear at parliamentary panel, government mulls action

Feb 10, 2019

science

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019

Biomimicry

New design for artificial leaf absorbs 10 times more CO2 than natural leaves

Feb 14, 2019

Conservation

Giant pangolins of Africa seen in rare new footage captured by conservationist

Feb 14, 2019

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019