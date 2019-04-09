Tuesday, April 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter is reportedly removing 6 to 7.5 million fake accounts per week

Twitter is removing 6 million to 7.5 million accounts per week or about 10 to 12 accounts a second.

tech2 News StaffApr 09, 2019 18:04:36 IST

Fake news and spam have been plaguing social media giants like Facebook and Twitter for some time now. As we approach elections in the country, it becomes ever so important that fake accounts spreading false propaganda be contained. Facebook is removing nearly a million accounts a day and Twitter is doing something similar as well.

Twitter is reportedly removing 6 to 7.5 million fake accounts per week

Twitter logo . Reuters

Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of site integrity, said in an interview with the YouTube channel SmarterEveryDay that Twitter is removing 6 million to 7.5 million accounts per week or about 10 to 12 accounts a second to fight 'platform manipulation'.

"Eight to 10 million accounts a week are challenged automatically, and more than three-quarters of those accounts wind up removed automatically from the service,” Roth said in the interview. The video is part of a series by SmarterEveryDay which explains how algorithmic manipulation is attacking YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

As per a report by Fast Companyif Twitter thinks that an account is spam, it can set out a “challenge,” which includes things like verifying a phone number, solving a reCAPTCHA or resetting its password.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Twitter is also limiting the number of accounts that can be followed by a user in a day. In a tweet sent out by Twitter Safety, the number of accounts one can follow per day has been brought down from 1,000 to 400.

In more recent developments concerning fake news, the Supreme Court has refused to hear a PIL filed by a lawyer, Anuja Kapur, which sought guidelines from the Indian government to frame rules aimed at stopping the circulation and publication of fake news.

As per ANI, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi decided to ignore the public interest litigation (PIL) for now, focussing its time on another PIL, which sought action against political parties if their spokespersons and representatives delivered a speech and made remarks in media pertaining to religion or caste.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1


also see

NewsTracker

Fact checkers come to rescue as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter grapple with unbridled spread of fake news this election season

Apr 02, 2019
Fact checkers come to rescue as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter grapple with unbridled spread of fake news this election season
What is Article 13? Are gifs and memes illegal now? The EU's controversial new copyright directive explained

Article 13

What is Article 13? Are gifs and memes illegal now? The EU's controversial new copyright directive explained

Mar 27, 2019
Here's how to enable dark mode on Twitter for iOS and Facebook's Messenger

Dark mode

Here's how to enable dark mode on Twitter for iOS and Facebook's Messenger

Mar 29, 2019
YouTube executives ignored warnings of 'toxic' content, wanted high user engagement

YouTube

YouTube executives ignored warnings of 'toxic' content, wanted high user engagement

Apr 03, 2019
French anti-Islamophobia group sues Facebook, YouTube over Christchurch footage

Facebook

French anti-Islamophobia group sues Facebook, YouTube over Christchurch footage

Mar 25, 2019
Fake news still thriving on Facebook despite being exposed multiple times

Facebook

Fake news still thriving on Facebook despite being exposed multiple times

Apr 03, 2019

science

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

SpaceX Falcon Heavy

SpaceX delays Falcon Heavy's first commercial launch of Arabsat-6A to 10 April

Apr 09, 2019
Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Memory

Zapping the brain boosts working memory in people over age 60, study finds

Apr 09, 2019
Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Neurobiology

Contagious yawning, empathy may have evolved from human need to understand others

Apr 09, 2019
NASA and ISRO briefly stopped working together after the Mission Shakti ASAT Test

Mission Shakti

NASA and ISRO briefly stopped working together after the Mission Shakti ASAT Test

Apr 09, 2019