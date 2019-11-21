Thursday, November 21, 2019Back to
Twitter is now testing the ability to schedule tweets using its web app

As of now, there’s no word on when scheduled tweets might come to Twitter on Android or iOS.


tech2 News StaffNov 21, 2019 09:05:49 IST

Twitter has announced that it is now rolling out an 'experimental' feature, which will allow users to schedule tweets.

Image: Reuters

Twitter revealed this yesterday via TweetDeck's account. The tweet revealed that the feature is currently being tested only on Twitter's web app. The post also suggests that only select number of users will be "part of the experiment".

Until now, if users wanted to schedule tweets, the only option was via TweetDeck or else they had to use a third-party application like Buffer or Hootsuite for it.

We were unable to test out the new feature, but according to the little GIF in the video, in order to schedule via Twitter.com, you simply compose a tweet, then click the three dots in the bottom bar. You’ll then be able to schedule the tweet for a specific date and time, ensuring that it will go up exactly when you want it to.

As of now, there’s no word on when scheduled tweets might come to Twitter on Android or iOS. It is currently also unclear how many people are part of Twitter’s experiment. Also, since this is just an 'experiment' we can't know when and if the feature will start rolling out to all users.

