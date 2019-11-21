tech2 News Staff

Twitter has announced that it is now rolling out an 'experimental' feature, which will allow users to schedule tweets.

Twitter revealed this yesterday via TweetDeck's account. The tweet revealed that the feature is currently being tested only on Twitter's web app. The post also suggests that only select number of users will be "part of the experiment".

Tweet scheduling on https://t.co/8FModRv1sl? Yes please! Starting today, we’re experimenting with bringing one of @TweetDeck’s handiest time-saving features into Twitter. Tell us what you think if you’re part of the experiment. pic.twitter.com/4pI9xrbPEP — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) November 20, 2019

Until now, if users wanted to schedule tweets, the only option was via TweetDeck or else they had to use a third-party application like Buffer or Hootsuite for it.

We were unable to test out the new feature, but according to the little GIF in the video, in order to schedule via Twitter.com, you simply compose a tweet, then click the three dots in the bottom bar. You’ll then be able to schedule the tweet for a specific date and time, ensuring that it will go up exactly when you want it to.

As of now, there’s no word on when scheduled tweets might come to Twitter on Android or iOS. It is currently also unclear how many people are part of Twitter’s experiment. Also, since this is just an 'experiment' we can't know when and if the feature will start rolling out to all users.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.