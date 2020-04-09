tech2 News Staff

A while ago, Twitter had added a feature to the platform, which allowed users to choose if they want to share some personal data with advertisers. Starting today, Twitter users – except the ones in Europe – will no more have this option, and their data will be shared by default with advertisers.

Twitter says that this has been done to prove the effectiveness of ads on the platform to the advertisers.

The platform has also revealed that the information shared with advertisers includes "IP address and mobile device advertising identifiers for devices that open or log in to Twitter’s mobile apps; but does not include your name, email, phone number, or Twitter username."

Twitter says that these advertisers act as data controllers for this information and the platforms they currently work with in this capacity are Facebook and Google.

Notably, this change is an exception for users in the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, and the United Kingdom. They’ll have to opt in to sharing the information should they wish to let Twitter share more information about them.

Twitter has been notifying users in India with a pop-up message notifying about the change. Even users who had not disabled sharing data received the alert.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.