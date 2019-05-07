Tuesday, May 07, 2019Back to
Twitter is now going to let you add reaction GIFs, images and videos to retweets

Twitter is rolling out this new feature across Android, iOS, and Twitter’s mobile website.

tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2019 09:28:38 IST

Twitter just announced that starting immediately on mobile, users can add GIFs to retweets. That's right, you no longer have to just slap a downward pointing finger emoji on your retweets and call it a day.

"Starting today, you can do something new with your Retweets – add a GIF," Twitter explained in an email to Engadget. "Now, the same photos, videos, and GIFs that you add to a Tweet can be added to a Retweet, making it easier to share what’s on your mind and join the conversation when you can’t find the right words."

Twitter for iOS

In respective threads on Twitter, the company’s design and engineering teams explained why this feature took longer than expected to add. Twitter’s engineering team, for example, explained this was a rather big project because it impacted both the tweet detail page, as well as timelines.

As per a report by The Verge, a number of brands and creators are already using the new functionality on day one. However, the implementation of the feature hasn't been perfected just yet. Twitter will likely fix these minor bugs soon.

The update is being rolled out in stages so there's no cause for panic if the feature isn't showing up for you right away.

This change, will surely at least temporarily clutter everyone's timeline with garbage tweets until the novelty wears off. The feature is not yet available on desktop.

