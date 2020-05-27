Wednesday, May 27, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter is 'interfering' in the US election, 'stifling' free speech, says US President Donald Trump

The Trump Campaign alleged that Twitter was interfering with the president getting his message through to voters.


Press Trust of IndiaMay 27, 2020 12:46:41 IST

US President Donald Trump has alleged that Twitter is "interfering" in the US election and "completely stifling" free speech, after the social media network placed a fact-checking warning on one of his tweets for the first time.

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two of Trump tweets that called mail-in ballots "fraudulent" and predicted that "mail boxes will be robbed,” among other things.

Twitter is interfering in the US election, stifling free speech, says US President Donald Trump

File image of Donald Trump. Image: AP

"Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post....," Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

"Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!" he said in another tweet.


Twitter has introduced the new fact checking system to combat misinformation.

"Get the facts about mail-in ballots," read the message beneath each tweet and it took a reader to a new page having links to various news reports from media outlets like The Washington Post and the CNN.

"There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone.....," Trump had tweeted.

Soon thereafter, Twitter posted a message at the bottom of this tweet.

"Get the facts about mail-in ballots," Twitter said.

"Twitter has placed a fact-checking warning on a tweet issued by President Trump in which he claims without evidence that mail-in ballots are fraudulent," NPR reported.

Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy told the NPR that while the tweet about mail-in voting does not violate Twitter's rules since "it does not directly try to dissuade people from voting," it does contain "misleading information about the voting process, specifically mail-in ballots."

The Trump Campaign alleged that Twitter was interfering with the president getting his message through to voters.

"We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters," Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager said.

"Partnering with the biased fake news media ''fact checkers'' is only a smoke screen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility. There are many reasons the Trump campaign pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and their clear political bias is one of them," Parscale said in a statement.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Twitter fact-checks inaccuracies in Donald Trump's tweets after years of espousing hands-off approach with president

May 27, 2020
Twitter fact-checks inaccuracies in Donald Trump's tweets after years of espousing hands-off approach with president
Rory McIlroy criticises US President Donald Trump for politicising coronavirus response, wouldn't play golf with him again

Sportstracker

Rory McIlroy criticises US President Donald Trump for politicising coronavirus response, wouldn't play golf with him again

May 16, 2020
Donald Trump says United States will donate ventilators to help India fight COVID-19, calls Narendra Modi 'good friend'

NewsTracker

Donald Trump says United States will donate ventilators to help India fight COVID-19, calls Narendra Modi 'good friend'

May 16, 2020
US President Donald Trump says back to 'normal' in golf means tens of thousands of fans at tournaments, no masks

Sportstracker

US President Donald Trump says back to 'normal' in golf means tens of thousands of fans at tournaments, no masks

May 18, 2020
After Barack Obama questions US' response to coronavirus crisis, Donald Trump calls predecessor ‘grossly incompetent president’

NewsTracker

After Barack Obama questions US' response to coronavirus crisis, Donald Trump calls predecessor ‘grossly incompetent president’

May 18, 2020
Donald Trump says 'considering' hosting G7 at Camp David; world leaders remain diplomatic, but experts call proposal fanciful

NewsTracker

Donald Trump says 'considering' hosting G7 at Camp David; world leaders remain diplomatic, but experts call proposal fanciful

May 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020