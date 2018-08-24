Twitter has updated its iOS app recently, and the update carries a small death note. According to a message in the app’s update, Twitter is killing the support for all iPhones and iPads running on iOS 9 or the lower version of the operating system.

First reported by TechCrunch, Twitter sees this as its effort to streamline the app development for all its clients.

Do note, this does not mean that if you have a device running on iOS 8 you will not be able to access the app. End of support simply means, if you are not using iOS 10 or above, your Twitter app will no longer receive any app updates.

Further, end of support for older versions of the operating system also means a quicker rollout of new features that are compatible with the new tech in the latest versions.

However, as per tabulations by apteligent, it would seem that only 4.5 percent of iOS users are still using iOS 9, so in reality, it doesn't look like too many people are going to be affected anyway.

Such moves are much easier with the Apple platform, considering the whole ecosystem is so tightly knitted, with over the air timely platform wide updates. iOS 10 was released in 2016, and iPhone and iPad users are now preparing to soon move to iOS 12.

Having said that, this isn’t exactly a unique move as a lot of apps streamline their updates by limiting upgrade to the latest few version of the operating system.

However, this announcement is pertinent considering this comes after Twitter recently discontinued support for many versions of TweetDeck client app, it shut down the Twitter for Mac app, ended support for legacy APIs, and now it’s shedding a small number of iOS users as well.

In the best sense, this can be understood as their effort to concentrate on a limited audience to provide a better service.

For devices running on iOS 10 and above, the Twitter app has been updated with rotor support for links within tweets, improved voice over feature on iOS 11, and better support for braille. There are also some improvements to the tweet composer, home timeline, and direct messages.

With this update, the iOS app has now reached version 7.30, and it has a size of about 106 MB.