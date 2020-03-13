tech2 News Staff

Twitter is currently down.

Some users are unable to open any media on the website. We too are facing this issue. However, oddly, while most images and videos aren't opening, some random ones are appearing fine. Images and videos on Twitter show an error that reads: 'Something went wrong'.

Twitter's social media dashboard TweetDeck also seems to be facing similar issues.

Additionally, while we are able to launch the Twitter app but see error only with media, a colleague in our office is unable to open the website itself.

Also, the issue seems to be affecting only a few accounts. My personal Twitter account seems to be working fine, however, the tech2 account on desktop is showing the error.

We also checked Down Detector to see if other users are facing the issue as well, and it shows that most users are facing trouble with the desktop app only. The issue seems to have peaked at 9 am today. Reportedly, 85 percent of down reports are for the desktop app, and 8 percent for the Android mobile app. Per the website, 6 percent of reports also claim users being unable to login to the website.

