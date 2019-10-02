tech2 News Staff

You are not alone if you are seeing the 'something is wrong' error on Twitter, so quit tapping on the tweet icon, because it won't go through for anyone.

Both Twitter and its social media dashboard application — TweetDeck — have been behaving erratically today. This morning, TweetDeck had logged out many users from the application, and signing in lead them to the Twitter homepage. Twitter was, however, working for sending out tweets.

However, as of a few minutes ago, both Twitter and TweetDeck aren't allowing any tweets to go through.

We also tested the Twitter app on iOS and Android smartphones, and the tweets weren't working on the mobile app either.

Twitter has also acknowledged the issue saying that it is already working on a fix and that the apps should return to normal soon.

We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

The outage is believed to be affecting users globally.