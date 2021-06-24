Thursday, June 24, 2021Back to
Twitter introduces beta program called Ticketed Spaces for creators to earn money

Creators will see a new Monetisation option in the sidebar within the Twitter app and help them become part of the program.


FP TrendingJun 24, 2021 16:55:21 IST

Twitter recently launched a Clubhouse competitor for users to conduct audio-based chats and discuss a number of topics in the form of Spaces. It has now introduced a new feature that will help people earn money by hosting audio chat rooms.

Twitter Spaces will be now be monetised with the introduction of the new Ticketed Spaces. It will provide creators with an opportunity to earn money. As per a press release, people will now see a new Monetisation option in the sidebar within the Twitter app. Tapping on the same will help them become a part of the program, which is currently in beta.

Twitter Spaces

Twitter Spaces

Twitter has also launched a standalone app for this, which will be available for both Android and iOS users.

As per Twitter’s Senior Product Manager, Esther Crawford, the micro-blogging platform will provide content creators with 97 percent of the commission, which can be somewhere between $1 and $999. It will only charge a minor three percent as a processing fee. However, it is expected to increase its cut to 20 percent eventually.

The new Ticketed Spaces feature is in addition to a number of other existing ones. The list includes the ability to schedule Spaces, various host controls, better security, and easy discoverability. Twitter also allows people to co-host Spaces for an interactive conversation.

Currently, Ticketed Spaces is available as part of beta in the US. Twitter will take feedback from a small group of people that will be able to access the feature before rolling it out for everyone.

In addition to this, Twitter has also started opening applications to Super Follows, which is the app’s subscription-based side with added exclusive features. This is also available in the US as of now.

For those who don’t know, the new Twitter Spaces feature is also taken from Clubhouse. The popular audio-only platform introduced the monetisation feature recently for creators on Clubhouse to earn money by hosting interactive podcasts. The Clubhouse Payments feature is also expected to launch in India soon.

