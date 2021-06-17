Thursday, June 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter introduces 'Arabic (feminine)' language option for users to support inclusivity on social network

Twitter also published a video showing tweets from female users criticising the absence of such feminine forms on major social networks.


Agence France-PresseJun 17, 2021 13:04:25 IST

Twitter on 16 June unveiled a new version that allows Arabic language users to be addressed as female rather than male, in efforts to use "inclusive language" on the platform, popular in the Arab world.

Arabic verbs and adjectives have both masculine and feminine forms, including imperative verbs such as "tweet" and "explore" found on social media apps.

"In some languages, such as Arabic, words can be feminine or masculine, but we've missed a way for people to tell us how they want to be addressed," Twitter said in a statement.

"So today, we're introducing a new language setting that acknowledges and better supports the Arabic feminine form."

Twitter also published a video showing tweets from female users criticising the absence of such feminine forms on major social networks.

"We know there's more work to be done for our service to reflect the variety of voices around the world," it said.

In a region where most traditional media carry little to no criticism of political elites, many young people have taken to social media platforms to speak more freely — a phenomenon that played a key role in the Arab Spring uprisings of 2011.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

A new generation of social media influencers emerges in Mexico, as lockdown pushes people to pursue hobbies and talents

Jun 17, 2021
A new generation of social media influencers emerges in Mexico, as lockdown pushes people to pursue hobbies and talents
Explainer: As Madras HC prohibits conversion therapy, a look at history of traumatic 'cures' for queer individuals

GenderAndSexuality

Explainer: As Madras HC prohibits conversion therapy, a look at history of traumatic 'cures' for queer individuals

Jun 09, 2021
In Baghdad, a singing gas deliveryman keeps a country-wide tradition alive with his solo act

In Baghdad, a singing gas deliveryman keeps a country-wide tradition alive with his solo act

Jun 03, 2021
Twitter asks for more time from govt to comply with new IT rules due to the 'pandemic situation' in India

Twitter

Twitter asks for more time from govt to comply with new IT rules due to the 'pandemic situation' in India

Jun 09, 2021
As states ease restrictions, doctors warn of ‘worse than second wave’ if COVID norms not followed: All you need to know

FP Explainer

As states ease restrictions, doctors warn of ‘worse than second wave’ if COVID norms not followed: All you need to know

Jun 16, 2021
California reopens with festivities, jackpots after deadly winter surge in COVID-19 infections and long lockdown

California reopens with festivities, jackpots after deadly winter surge in COVID-19 infections and long lockdown

Jun 16, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021