tech2 News Staff

Twitter has announced that it will be launching a direct message search feature for iOS and as of 1 October, it has already started rolling out. The feature had been in a testing phase for the past month and the company had said that it would be compatible with only your most recent direct messages.

Although this search feature is helpful you can still not search the content of messages. You would need to type in the names of the user or group and then manually find out what you were looking for. It is not clear as of now how far back does Twitter consider 'recent' to be. When The Verge tested the feature they were able to search new and old messages. This feature will be useful for iOS Twitter users who have numerous DMs and need to search for someone specifically. Android users will have to wait for this functionality to arrive.

Get your search on. DM search is rolling out to everyone on iOS today. — Twitter (@Twitter) October 1, 2019

In more recent news, both Twitter and its social media dashboard application — TweetDeck — have been behaving erratically today. This morning, TweetDeck had logged out many users from the application, and signing in lead them to the Twitter homepage. Twitter was, however, working for sending out tweets.

Twitter has also acknowledged the issue saying that it is already working on a fix and that the apps should return to normal soon.