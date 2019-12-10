Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter in 2019: Chandrayaan 2, Amitabh Bachchan to laughing emoji, here's what you tweeted the most

SRO's Chandrayaan 2 was the most exciting and momentous event for India in 2019.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 22:01:16 IST

There are various social media platforms but Twitter's purpose has always been more than just sharing what's happening in your life – it is a platform where people come to see what’s happening and join in conversations on trending topics.

Twitter in 2019: Chandrayaan 2, Amitabh Bachchan to laughing emoji, heres what you tweeted the most

Image: Reuters

Like every year, in 2019, users in India talked about various things - from the #loksabhaelections2019 to #chandrayaan2 and #cwc19. Twitter has shared its annual report of 'Here's what's happened', and ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 was clearly the most exciting and momentous event for India.

Twitter has also announced the 'Golden Tweet' of the year, which is a post by Prime Minister Narendra celebrating BJP’s re-election victory in #loksabhaelections2019.

In the world of sports, Vikat Kohli's tweet wishing MS Dhoni on his birthday became the most Retweeted Tweet.

In the Indian entertainment industry, Tamil actor Vijay's tweet was the most retweeted, wherein he shared the poster of his film Bigil.

Twitter also revealed the 10 most popular hashtags of the year. While #Loksabhaelections2019 topped that chart, it was followed by #Chandrayaan2, #CWC2019, #pulwama, and #article370.

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

The entertainment industry is always a great part of all Indians' conversations. And like every year, Indians talked a lot about celebrities and the most mentioned male actors of the year, according to Twitter, were Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan, and among the female celebrities, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, and Lata Mangeshkar were the most mentioned in 2019.

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

Twitter has also shared a very interesting analysis for this year, which shows the most used emojis in 2019 by Indian users. Laughing emoji, Thank you emoji, and fire emoji were the most popular.

Image: Twitter

Image: Twitter

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter has created an official 'Twitter Retweets' account to display the best tweets

Dec 06, 2019
Twitter has created an official 'Twitter Retweets' account to display the best tweets
Twitter won’t delete user accounts till it figures out how to memorialise the accounts of the deceased

Twitter

Twitter won’t delete user accounts till it figures out how to memorialise the accounts of the deceased

Nov 28, 2019
Twitter intends to deactivate all accounts that have been inactive for at least six months

Twitter

Twitter intends to deactivate all accounts that have been inactive for at least six months

Nov 27, 2019
Twitter’s threaded conversation features from its twttr prototype spotted on web

Twitter

Twitter’s threaded conversation features from its twttr prototype spotted on web

Nov 28, 2019
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia calls rumours of quitting party 'baseless', says he changed Twitter bio a month ago

NewsTracker

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia calls rumours of quitting party 'baseless', says he changed Twitter bio a month ago

Nov 25, 2019
Twitter to update its global privacy policy so that users have more control over their personal information

Twitter

Twitter to update its global privacy policy so that users have more control over their personal information

Dec 03, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019