tech2 News Staff

Twitter has been taking steps to ramp up its efforts in enforcing its rules and policies against harmful content. The micro-blogging platform classifies Twitter Rules policy into six categories including abuse, child sexual exploitation (CSE), hateful conduct, private information, sensitive media, and violent threats.

Following the same efforts, Twitter has revealed that it has suspended 166,513 unique accounts for promoting terrorism. In the company’s latest Transparency Report, 11,000,257 unique accounts were reported for potential violations of the rules. Out of these, 612,563 unique accounts were found to have violated one of the six Twitter Rules categories.

According to Twitter’s report, “We surfaced for review 91 percent of the unique accounts suspended using our internal, proprietary tools. While this total number of unique accounts suspended during the reporting period has decreased 19 percent since the previous reporting period, we believe this reflects the effectiveness of our proprietary technology in proactively identifying and challenging accounts at scale.”

Twitter has been publishing the transparency report since 2012. The latest report had data collected over a six month period from July to December 2018.

