Twitter has suspended an account for impersonating Russia's Vladimir Putin

The account mainly posted official government links to Putin’s public appearances.

Reuters Nov 29, 2018 08:01 AM IST

Twitter said on 28 November that it suspended an account for impersonating Russian President Vladimir Putin on the social media platform.

"We suspended @putinRF_eng for impersonation based on a valid report we received from Russian officials," Twitter said on 28 November.

Twitter spokesman Ian Plunkett said in an email that the suspended account was not affiliated with Putin.

According to archived images of the account, it was created in November 2012, had about 1 million followers and mainly posted official government links to Putin’s public appearances.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach the Kremlin for comment.

