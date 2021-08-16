FP Trending

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has decided to halt the expansion of its verification program till further notice. The move comes after the social media giant expressed its intent to work on the application and review process of admitting people to the blue check mark club.

We’ve temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process. For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience. — Twitter Verified (@verified) August 13, 2021

After this update, no more Twitter users will be allowed to apply for verification, owing to the company's admission that it had discovered several fake accounts from a bigger botnet, which were wrongly verified. It can be deemed a move to ensure safety from the micro-blogging site, aiming to identify fake accounts.

The account verification process of the microblogging site has been controversial ever since its launch. It has dealt with several concerns when it comes to issuing a ‘verified’ badge to its users, which, at times, is perceived as an endorsement by various users. However, Twitter aligns the purpose of the verified badge to accounts that are “authentic, notable, and active”. Even the given criteria may come under public criticism as even celebrities or known personalities may have their applications rejected, specifically, in cases of fake accounts.

This is not the first time that Twitter has halted the account verification process of the users. A similar step was taken by the giant in 2017 when it received flak from the audience for verifying the Unite The Right rally's organisers in Charlottesville. Now in 2021, its public process of account verification had been revamped followed by a pause due to several requests that it had received.

For users who've recently applied for verification, they might get it as Twitter Verified said that it’ll still be reviewing existing applications. While the new applications will not be processed for the time being. There has been no mention from Twitter on whether it will implement any changes to the criteria that it uses to deem accounts as verifiable.

Speaking about the latest development, a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge the company would “resume rolling out applications in the next few weeks”.

For the uninitiated, Twitter's verification programme was launched with six categories - government; companies, brands, and organisations; news organisations and journalists; sports and gaming; entertainment; and activists, organisers, and other influential individuals. The company is likely to add new categories later this year to include scientists, academics and religious leaders.