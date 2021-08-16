Monday, August 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter halts verification programme, no new applications to be reviewed until further notice

Twitter has paused its verification programme after admitting it had discovered several fake accounts from a bigger botnet, which were wrongly verified.


FP TrendingAug 16, 2021 14:47:18 IST

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has decided to halt the expansion of its verification program till further notice. The move comes after the social media giant expressed its intent to work on the application and review process of admitting people to the blue check mark club.

After this update, no more Twitter users will be allowed to apply for verification, owing to the company's admission that it had discovered several fake accounts from a bigger botnet, which were wrongly verified. It can be deemed a move to ensure safety from the micro-blogging site, aiming to identify fake accounts.

The account verification process of the microblogging site has been controversial ever since its launch. It has dealt with several concerns when it comes to issuing a ‘verified’ badge to its users, which, at times, is perceived as an endorsement by various users. However, Twitter aligns the purpose of the verified badge to accounts that are “authentic, notable, and active”. Even the given criteria may come under public criticism as even celebrities or known personalities may have their applications rejected, specifically, in cases of fake accounts.

This is not the first time that Twitter has halted the account verification process of the users. A similar step was taken by the giant in 2017 when it received flak from the audience for verifying the Unite The Right rally's organisers in Charlottesville. Now in 2021, its public process of account verification had been revamped followed by a pause due to several requests that it had received.

Representational Image

Twitter's verification programme will be expanded to include scientists, academics and religious leaders as well.

For users who've recently applied for verification, they might get it as Twitter Verified said that it’ll still be reviewing existing applications. While the new applications will not be processed for the time being. There has been no mention from Twitter on whether it will implement any changes to the criteria that it uses to deem accounts as verifiable.

Speaking about the latest development, a Twitter spokesperson told The Verge the company would “resume rolling out applications in the next few weeks”.

For the uninitiated, Twitter's verification programme was launched with six categories - government; companies, brands, and organisations; news organisations and journalists; sports and gaming; entertainment; and activists, organisers, and other influential individuals. The company is likely to add new categories later this year to include scientists, academics and religious leaders.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

New Game - GRIME | Gameplay / Playthrough #1

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

Trying Granny 3 for the first time ever | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E9

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | 1Up In The House S2E8

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action |1Up In The House S2E7

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition | 1Up In The House S2E6

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5

BGMI New UPDATE! | 1Up In The House S2E5


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter users will be now able to log in/sign up via Google account or Apple ID

Aug 04, 2021
Twitter users will be now able to log in/sign up via Google account or Apple ID
Twitter announces a bug bounty competition for users and researchers to find algorithmic bias

Twitter

Twitter announces a bug bounty competition for users and researchers to find algorithmic bias

Aug 02, 2021
Twitter revamps its web and mobile app UI with proprietary Chirp font, new colour palette and more

Twitter

Twitter revamps its web and mobile app UI with proprietary Chirp font, new colour palette and more

Aug 12, 2021
After Rahul Gandhi, Twitter now suspends handles of five Congress leaders, including Randeep Surjewala

NewsTracker

After Rahul Gandhi, Twitter now suspends handles of five Congress leaders, including Randeep Surjewala

Aug 12, 2021
Explained: IFF flags IT Ministry’s letters to Twitter on manipulated media policy as having ‘no legal basis’

Twitter

Explained: IFF flags IT Ministry’s letters to Twitter on manipulated media policy as having ‘no legal basis’

Aug 05, 2021
Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari gets US-based role as company's senior director

NewsTracker

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari gets US-based role as company's senior director

Aug 13, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021