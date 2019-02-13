tech2 News Staff

Twitter has a weird new glitch that is messing with the retweets, likes and even notifications in some cases. And from what it looks like, the issue is global.

Essentially, since a few hours, users on Twitter have been seeing the number of likes and retweets fluctuate continuously. Of course, the ones who are seeing a reduced count are more upset than the others.

While some users are speculating Twitter taking away the likes from their tweets, some are wondering if Twitter is mass suspending accounts on the platform.

twitter please stop taking away the likes on my tweets they're all that I have — gracie hoos (@cottoncandaddy) February 12, 2019

why is twitter deleting so many likes off peoples’ tweets? are accounts getting mass s*spended or... pic.twitter.com/MabHOOxXi0 — bts went to the grammys (@functionbts) February 12, 2019

Though Twitter hasn't revealed what's causing this issue, it did announce a few hours ago, that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Some people around the world are experiencing an issue with notifications, Likes, and Retweets. We’re working on resolving this and will follow up soon. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 12, 2019

The issue seems to be going on for the last 24 hours. The tweets below shows how erratic is the counter on tweets.

Here’s the word thing happening with Twitter right now (they said they’re going to fix it) Look at the likes and retweets. pic.twitter.com/TAPOXhoziM — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 12, 2019

Meanwhile, there is a camp of Twitter users who have been insinuating conspiracy theories behind this glitch.

Oppression thy name is twitter likes! pic.twitter.com/pvB4rBMpg8 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 12, 2019

This is EPIC! I tweet about possible manipulation causing loss of RTs.

Hours later, @Twitter, @TwitterIndia makes over a thousand RT disappear from the other tweet too.. From 1045 RT at 8.05 PM to 474 at 8.06. Is @twittwr a neutral platform or a platform to neutralise some? pic.twitter.com/V12sM9xiEe — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) February 12, 2019

So here’s what @twitter can do in a day’s work to one RW tweet. Reduce 1200+ RTs to 500. Then again bring-down 1000+ RTs to 700+. No wonder @jack has been summoned by Parliamentary Committee. This is fraud and calls for serious investigation! cc: @ianuragthakur pic.twitter.com/p0VMHwPziX — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) February 12, 2019

