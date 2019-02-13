Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter glitch is messing number of likes and retweets of users globally

Twitter has acknowledged the issue and says it is working on a fix for it.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 14:29:43 IST

Twitter has a weird new glitch that is messing with the retweets, likes and even notifications in some cases. And from what it looks like, the issue is global.

Essentially, since a few hours, users on Twitter have been seeing the number of likes and retweets fluctuate continuously. Of course, the ones who are seeing a reduced count are more upset than the others.

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo - S1AEUIXLWVAA

FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo - S1AEUIXLWVAA

While some users are speculating Twitter taking away the likes from their tweets, some are wondering if Twitter is mass suspending accounts on the platform.

Though Twitter hasn't revealed what's causing this issue, it did announce a few hours ago, that it is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

The issue seems to be going on for the last 24 hours. The tweets below shows how erratic is the counter on tweets.

Meanwhile, there is a camp of Twitter users who have been insinuating conspiracy theories behind this glitch.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Internet Freedom

#ProtestAgainstTwitter misses a more clear, present danger to our Internet freedom

Feb 10, 2019

Twitter

Twitter, other companies haven't done enough to combat online abuse: Jack Dorsey

Feb 13, 2019

Twitter

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says editing feature for tweets may come to platform soon

Feb 04, 2019

Twitter

After Twitter refuses to appear at parliamentary panel, government mulls action

Feb 10, 2019

Periscope

Twitter's Periscope now lets you invite up to three guests to a live broadcast

Feb 05, 2019

NewsTracker

Mayawati joins Twitter for 'speedy interactions with people', 'happy that you respected my request,' tweets Tejashwi Yadav

Feb 06, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019