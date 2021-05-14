Friday, May 14, 2021Back to
Twitter finally rolls out DM search bar on Android that lets users search for old conversations

The DM search bar for Android is apparently an “improved version” of the existing search feature, which was introduced to iOS in 2019.


FP TrendingMay 14, 2021 18:48:56 IST

Twitter is now rolling out a DM search bar feature for Android users. The feature will allow users to search for old chats faster rather than scrolling through all the conversations in their DMs. It will also let users search for a message throughout their DMs history and not just recent chats. Apparently, the feature is an “improved version” of the existing search feature, which was introduced to iOS in 2019.

Twitter is also expected to add a search option that will allow users to search for specific words or content they have shared in DMs. This feature is being anticipated to arrive later this year. The social media platform is also working on letting the users search the content of messages, rather than just the sender.

“We've brought the DM search bar to Android and are rolling out an improved version that lets you search for all of your old convos, not just the most recent ones,” reads the tweet. “Waiting for the option to search your DMs for message content? We're working on releasing that later this year!”, Twitter tweeted.

Recently, the company introduced a new font family that is expected to roll out on the web versions of the app shortly. The new sans serif font family is called Chirp. It includes fonts such as Chirp Black, Chirp Bold, and Chirp Regular fonts. The new font was reported by Gadgets 360. Reportedly, it was visible on macOS devices but not on Windows devices. Some speculations around this suggest that the new font family may have been released across different platforms too. However, the company denied commenting on it and told the publication that it does not "have any further information to share at this time".

