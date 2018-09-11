Expanding its premium video content in Asia Pacific, Twitter on Tuesday unveiled over 50 content collaborations, bringing hundreds of hours of the live stream and video highlight programming across sports, entertainment and news to the platform.

"Content is happening now at Twitter, and we have proven through the efficacy of the partnerships we have crafted, that content programming and distribution on Twitter is an essential part of any media company's audience engagement and content monetisation strategies," Kay Madati, Global Vice President of Content Partnerships, Twitter, said in a statement.

"Asia Pacific is accelerating growth for Twitter. We seek to drive forward with more live stream and premium video content partnerships in the region," Madati added.

With the announcement, the micro-blogging site would expand the premium video content on the platform to advertisers in the Asia Pacific and build on extensions of existing global and regional content deals.