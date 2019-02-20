Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter expands political ad transparency policy to India ahead of general elections

Twitter will now provide ad spends and impressions data of tweets from political entities to users.

Press Trust of India Feb 20, 2019 10:23:37 IST

Twitter on Tuesday said it would now provide details including ad spends and impressions data of tweets from political entities to users in India as it attempts to bring in greater transparency on its platform, ahead of general elections in the country.

In addition to the information being shared

Twitter logo . Reuters

Twitter logo . Reuters

within its Ads Transparency Centre (ATC), the microblogging platform will now also include a visual label and disclaimer information on promoted content from certified accounts, Twitter said in a statement.

"This will allow people to easily identify political campaign ads and to know who paid for them," it added.

 

The enforcement of this policy will begin on 11 March, after which only certified advertisers will be allowed to run political campaigning ads on the service, it said adding that political advertisers will now have to apply for certification.

Facing heat over allegations of political bias in the country, Twitter has been summoned by the parliamentary panel on information technology to appear before it on 25 February. The panel had decided to call senior Twitter officials against the backdrop of growing concerns about safeguarding citizens' data privacy and the possibility that social media could be used to interfere in elections.

"Twitter deeply respects the integrity of the election process and are committed to providing a service that fosters and facilitates free and open democratic debate. The Indian election is a priority for the company, and Twitter will continue to share openly and transparently about its work to protect and enhance the public conversation," Twitter said.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the government has been warning social media platforms of strong action if any attempt was made to influence the country's electoral process through undesirable means.

Last month, tech giant Google had also stated that it will make information on political advertisements on its platform public, providing details like who is purchasing election ads and the money spent.

Facebook also has said it will make it compulsory for advertisers to disclose their identity and location before any such advertisement material can be run on the popular social media platform as well as Instagram.

In its statement on Tuesday, Twitter said people will be able to see details, including billing information, ad spend, and impressions data per Tweet for political advertisers that fall under the Political Campaigning Policy.

"Additionally, Twitter will be showing demographic targeting data for the ads being served, both intended by the advertiser and actually delivered by Twitter," it added.

In May last year, Twitter had launched its Political Campaigning Policy in the US to provide clear insight into how the platform defines political content and who is advertising political content on its platform.

In conjunction, Twitter had launched the ATC to allow people to view ads that have been served on Twitter, along with details on the political campaigning ads.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

also see

Facebook

Facebook starts toughening up the rules governing political advertisements in India

Feb 08, 2019

Twitter

Twitter says it believes in political impartiality and does not take any actions

Feb 09, 2019

Social media giants

After Twitter, Facebook and Google likely to be summoned by Indian Parliamentary Panel over tax compliance and data privacy

Feb 13, 2019

Twitter

Twitter, other companies haven't done enough to combat online abuse: Jack Dorsey

Feb 13, 2019

Google Maps

Google Maps has lost its way to Baga Beach in Goa, so the locals are helping out

Feb 18, 2019

Australian Watchdog

Australian watchdog wants to contain the power of Google and Facebook

Feb 11, 2019

science

Gene Therapy

World's first gene therapy treatment to halt common, untreateable form of blindness

Feb 20, 2019

Astronomy

3,00,000 newly-discovered galaxies mapped in groundbreaking survey of the universe

Feb 20, 2019

Space Force

Trump signs an approved order to create Space Force, within the US Air Force

Feb 20, 2019

Environment

Extinction Rebellion activists want you to give up on us, or fight climate change

Feb 20, 2019