Sunday, December 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey under fire for promoting Myanmar as a tourist destination

Jack Dorsey already faces a lawsuit for hurting Hindu sentiments during his visit to India.

Indo-Asian News Service Dec 09, 2018 19:11 PM IST

Twitter's chief executive Jack Dorsey, who faces a lawsuit for hurting Hindu sentiments during his visit to India in November, now faces criticism for promoting Myanmar as a tourist destination despite widespread allegations of human rights abuses in the country.

In a series of tweets, Dorsey said he had travelled to northern Myanmar in November for a meditation retreat.

"The people are full of joy and the food is amazing," he said, before encouraging his four million followers to visit.

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and founder and CEO of Square. Image: Reuters

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and founder and CEO of Square. Image: Reuters

This led to widespread criticism of the Twitter chief, some accused him of ignoring the plight of the Muslim Rohingya minority.

In 2017, Myanmar's military launched a violent crackdown after Rohingya militants carried out attacks on several police posts. Thousands of people were killed, and human rights organisations said the army has burned land and committed arbitrary killings and rape.

"Writing what is effectively a free tourism advert for them at this time is reprehensible," one Twitter user wrote in response to Dorsey's tweets.

"The tone-deafness here is... wow," another user said. "This is an extremely irresponsible recommendation," yet another reads. "Does he pay no attention to the news and the outcry on his own platform?"

The military crackdown had also sparked an exodus of more than 700,000 Rohingyas who have since fled to neighbouring Bangladesh to escape the violence and the destruction of their homes.

The UN has described the operation as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing" and says senior Myanmar officials should be investigated and tried for genocide.

Mohammed Jamjoom, an Al Jazeera correspondent, who has interviewed Rohingya refugees, said he was left "utterly speechless" by Dorsey's tweets.

Dorsey is yet to respond to the criticism, but earlier said he would track the responses to his tweets.

A court in Rajasthan on December 1, asked the police to file a First Information Report against Dorsey for hurting the sentiments of the Brahmin community by posing for a picture holding an anti-Brahmin message.

Dorsey was seen posing with six female journalists in a picture on Twitter, with a poster in his hands carrying the offending anti-Brahmin message: 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy'.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

also see

Jack Dorsey

FIR filed against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey for 'hurting' Brahmin community

Dec 02, 2018

InMyOpinion

Brahmanical patriarchy is a term that opens up the world in a challenging, painful, but ultimately liberating way

Dec 03, 2018

InMyOpinion

Brahmanical patriarchy: Data on female literacy shows it's a grand narrative far removed from reality

Dec 03, 2018

In Jammu, Rohingya refugees live in fear of deportation, even as locals perceive them as threats

Dec 05, 2018

Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify before Congress on 5 December: Report

Nov 28, 2018

NewsTracker

India extends $5 million aid to Myanmar for border development projects; honours agreement signed in 2012

Nov 27, 2018

science

climate

Thousands of protesters march as UN climate talks in Poland hit fossil fuel snag

Dec 09, 2018

Climate Action

India can save thrice its GDP by scaling up climate goals if historical emitters pay

Dec 08, 2018

Science in Zero G

Space station cosmonaut begins 3D printing study of living tissue in zero Gravity

Dec 08, 2018

Rocketry

SpaceX Falcon 9's failed landing may hide a silver lining in its readiness, safety

Dec 08, 2018