Indo-Asian News Service 25 August, 2018 11:39 IST

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to testify before US House panel on 5 September

After alleged censorship of Republicans on Twitter, Jack Dorsey will testify about algos, content monitoring.

Facing the heat over alleged censoring of Republicans on Twitter, its CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before a US House panel about algorithms and content monitoring.

According to a report in CBS News late on Friday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced that Dorsey will present himself before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on 5 September.

"Social media platforms are increasingly serving as today's town squares. But sadly, conservatives are too often finding their voices silenced," McCarthy said in a statement.

Jack Dorsey, CEO and co-founder of Twitter and founder and CEO of Square, speaks at the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City. Image: Reuters

"One-sided conversations are an affront to the public mission that serve as the foundations for these social media platforms - including Twitter," he added.

Dorsey is also expected to testify about election security along with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and a representative from Google before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In an interview with CNN last week, Dorsey said Twitter needs more resources to enact rules aimed at tackling heated political rhetoric on its platform.

He said Twitter didn't take action against US conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones until reports came in, pointing out that he violated Twitter's policies.

"As we receive reports, we take action," Dorsey said.

After facing protests on its platform, Twitter last week temporarily banned the account of Jones.

Twitter reacted after Apple, Facebook and YouTube removed Jones' content from their platforms.

US President Donald Trump also tweeted about the issue.

"They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won't let that happen," tweeted Trump.

Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more


Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Deleted video

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

AMA On POCOPHONE F1

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

