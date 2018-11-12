Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is in India and is scheduled to host a Townhall meet at IIT Delhi today. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm and you can follow it on our Twitter page, or get timely updates on our website here as well.

The event is essentially aimed at the launch of a youth initiative from Twitter. At the event, there will also be a discussion being led by Dorsey where the students of IIT Delhi will talk about the role of the youth in shaping today’s political and social environment.

The Twitter CEO came to India on 10 November and is said to be around for a week. And during this time, according to a report by The Quint, Dorsey is also scheduled to meet with IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. With the general elections coming up in 2019, Dorsey is expected to speak on preventing misuse of the platform.

Hello India 🇮🇳 — jack (@jack) November 9, 2018

This is Dorsey’s first visit to India. And after he got here, his first stop led him straight to the Buddhist spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, whom he talked to and hailed as “an amazing teacher”. This was followed by his visit to Jaipur.

Thank you @DalaiLama. You’re an amazing teacher. Also: thank you for not actually pulling out my nose ring, despite a lot of painful effort. pic.twitter.com/fEYtui5EY0 — jack (@jack) November 10, 2018

Hello Jaipur — jack (@jack) November 10, 2018

Besides the launch of a “youth initiative”, there isn’t much that we know about Dorsey’s visit to the country.

However, considering that despite a thriving smartphone market and cheap internet plans in India, Twitter isn’t exactly as popular here as it would hope, the company may also be looking to strengthen its management team in India.