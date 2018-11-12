Monday, November 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 November, 2018 09:39 IST

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to host a town hall in India at 12.30 pm: What to expect

The town hall is being hosted at IIT Delhi, and is aimed at the launch of a “youth initiative”.

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey is in India and is scheduled to host a Townhall meet at IIT Delhi today. The event will kick off at 12.30 pm and you can follow it on our Twitter page, or get timely updates on our website here as well.

The event is essentially aimed at the launch of a youth initiative from Twitter. At the event, there will also be a discussion being led by Dorsey where the students of IIT Delhi will talk about the role of the youth in shaping today’s political and social environment.

Jack Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey.

The Twitter CEO came to India on 10 November and is said to be around for a week. And during this time, according to a report by The Quint, Dorsey is also scheduled to meet with IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. With the general elections coming up in 2019, Dorsey is expected to speak on preventing misuse of the platform.

This is Dorsey’s first visit to India. And after he got here, his first stop led him straight to the Buddhist spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, whom he talked to and hailed as “an amazing teacher”. This was followed by his visit to Jaipur.

Besides the launch of a “youth initiative”, there isn’t much that we know about Dorsey’s visit to the country.

However, considering that despite a thriving smartphone market and cheap internet plans in India, Twitter isn’t exactly as popular here as it would hope, the company may also be looking to strengthen its management team in India.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Twitter

Twitter’s like button’s days may be numbered, CEO wants to ‘get rid of it soon’

Oct 30, 2018

Twitter

Twitter deletes 10,000 accounts posting messages discouraging people from voting

Nov 03, 2018

Twitter

Twitter testing home-screen button to let you easily switch to chronological order

Nov 01, 2018

Twitter

Twitter says it is giving its users more freedom to report fake, suspicious accounts

Nov 01, 2018

Facebook

Facebook steps up to curb fake news for elections, but will the fight ever end?

Nov 08, 2018

Twitter

Twitter records as many as 1.2 million tweets related to Assembly Elections 2018

Nov 11, 2018

science

Supercomputers

Largest brain-like supercomputer switched on after 10 years under construction

Nov 12, 2018

Space

ISRO's Mission Venus invites experiments from space enthusiasts everywhere

Nov 12, 2018

Biology in Space

NASA plans to send living tissue, organs chips to ISS for microgravity experiments

Nov 12, 2018

Science Research

India needs to invest more in scientific research and development: ISF

Nov 12, 2018