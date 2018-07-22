Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hit back at Maggie Haberman -- a New York Times journalist -- who wrote about her break from the app, explaining why it has become an unbearable experience for her and others.

In Haberman's Friday's tweet, she describes how Twitter has gotten worse and worse in many regards over the years, developing into an unreliable source filled with toxic interactions and bitter criticism, Mashable reported on Saturday.

Replying to her on Saturday, Dorsey responded to specific points that Haberman made in a thread.

Picking out a quote where Haberman said people were tweeting more and she felt she had to check in more frequently lest she miss something, the CEO said this is why the "show me the best tweets first" feature exists, a feature that is hated by many users.

He then cherry-picked another part of Haberman's piece that said, "Twitter is still an important source for news", which the Twitter CEO of course agreed on, and then had a vaguely self-deprecating response to a quote in which Haberman said "Twitter is not a good platform to have meaningful discussions".

Throughout his thread, Dorsey brings up "identifying credibility" a couple of times, which may refer to changing how the verification system works so it's not just for prominent names, people in media, and white supremacists, or maybe being more selective.