Sunday, July 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 22 July, 2018 17:28 IST

Twitter CEO hits back against NYT journalist's harsh criticism

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hit back at Maggie Haberman who wrote about her break from the app.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey hit back at Maggie Haberman -- a New York Times journalist -- who wrote about her break from the app, explaining why it has become an unbearable experience for her and others.

Twitter-logo-eye-Reuters-720

Twitter logo. Reuters

In Haberman's Friday's tweet, she describes how Twitter has gotten worse and worse in many regards over the years, developing into an unreliable source filled with toxic interactions and bitter criticism, Mashable reported on Saturday.

Replying to her on Saturday, Dorsey responded to specific points that Haberman made in a thread.

Picking out a quote where Haberman said people were tweeting more and she felt she had to check in more frequently lest she miss something, the CEO said this is why the "show me the best tweets first" feature exists, a feature that is hated by many users.

He then cherry-picked another part of Haberman's piece that said, "Twitter is still an important source for news", which the Twitter CEO of course agreed on, and then had a vaguely self-deprecating response to a quote in which Haberman said "Twitter is not a good platform to have meaningful discussions".

Throughout his thread, Dorsey brings up "identifying credibility" a couple of times, which may refer to changing how the verification system works so it's not just for prominent names, people in media, and white supremacists, or maybe being more selective.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

NewsTracker

Trump tweets 'very nice note' from North Korea's Kim Jong-un; says 'great progress being made!'

Jul 13, 2018

Twitter

Twitter's new multitasking tool lets you see videos and browse at the same time

Jul 14, 2018

Twitter

Twitter's new update pushes the navigation bar to the bottom in Android devices

Jul 14, 2018

Twitter

Twitter’s letting advertisers into Explore tab with ‘Promoted Trends Spotlight Ads’

Jul 13, 2018

Twitter

Removal of fake accounts does not affect its user metrics, says Twitter

Jul 10, 2018

Twitter

Twitter tests new advertising strategy for boosting revenue from trending topics

Jul 13, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018