Thursday, January 14, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, calls out 'dangerous precedent' for accountability in Big Tech

For now, Dorsey says Twitter’s goal 'is to disarm' as much as possible and move towards 'a more peaceful existence'.


The Associated PressJan 14, 2021 17:03:44 IST

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s ban of President Donald Trump in a philosophical tweet thread that is his first public statement on the subject. When Trump incited his followers to storm the US Capitol last week, then continued to tweet potentially ominous messages, Dorsey said the resulting risk to public safety created an “extraordinary and untenable circumstance” for the company. Having already briefly suspended Trump’s account the day of the Capitol riot, Twitter on Friday banned Trump entirely, then smacked down the president’s attempts to tweet using other accounts.

"I do not celebrate or feel pride in our having to ban @realDonaldTrump from Twitter," Dorsey wrote. But he added: "I believe this was the right decision for Twitter."

Dorsey acknowledged that shows of strength like the Trump ban could set dangerous precedents, even calling them a sign of “failure.” Although not in so many words, Dorsey suggested that Twitter needs to find ways to avoid having to make such decisions in the first place. Exactly how that would work isn’t clear, although it could range from earlier and more effective moderation to a fundamental restructuring of social networks.

Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, calls out dangerous precedent for accountability in Big Tech

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate. Image: AP

In Dorsey-speak, that means Twitter needs to work harder to "promote healthy conversation."

Extreme measures such as banning Trump also highlight the extraordinary power that Twitter and other Big Tech companies can wield without accountability or recourse, Dorsey wrote.

While Twitter was grappling with the problem of Trump, for instance, Apple, Google and Amazon were effectively shutting down the right-wing site Parler by denying it access to app stores and cloud-hosting services. The companies charged that Parler wasn’t aggressive enough about removing calls to violence, which Parler has denied.

Dorsey declined to criticize his Big Tech counterparts directly, even noting that “this moment in time might call for this dynamic.” Over the long term, however, he suggested that aggressive and domineering behaviour could threaten the “noble purpose and ideals” of the open internet by entrenching the power of a few organizations over a commons that should be accessible to everyone.

The Twitter co-founder, however, had little specific to say about how his platform or other Big Tech companies could avoid such choices in the future. Instead, he touched on an idea that, taken literally, sounds a bit like the end of Twitter itself — a long-term project to develop a technological “standard” that could liberate social networks from centralized control by the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

But for the moment, Dorsey wrote, Twitter’s goal “is to disarm as much as we can, and ensure we are all building towards a greater common understanding, and a more peaceful existence on earth.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Twitter blocks Donald Trump's account permanently; US president alleges conspiracy to silence him

Jan 09, 2021
Twitter blocks Donald Trump's account permanently; US president alleges conspiracy to silence him
Donald Trump's historic second impeachment is a clarion call for 'moral clarity'

InMyOpinion

Donald Trump's historic second impeachment is a clarion call for 'moral clarity'

Jan 14, 2021
Congressman Jamie Raskin, who lost his son to suicide 2 weeks ago, leads effort to impeach Donald Trump

NewsTracker

Congressman Jamie Raskin, who lost his son to suicide 2 weeks ago, leads effort to impeach Donald Trump

Jan 13, 2021
Donald Trump 'unequivocally' condemns US Capitol violence in subdued message hours after impeachment

Donald Trump 'unequivocally' condemns US Capitol violence in subdued message hours after impeachment

Jan 14, 2021
Twitter suspends Donald Trump's account, but company's crackdown on misinformation must be systemic, impartial

InMyOpinion

Twitter suspends Donald Trump's account, but company's crackdown on misinformation must be systemic, impartial

Jan 09, 2021
US Congress races to oust Donald Trump; impeachment move 'causing anger' in America, claims president

NewsTracker

US Congress races to oust Donald Trump; impeachment move 'causing anger' in America, claims president

Jan 13, 2021

science

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

The Universe

Scientists witness the death of a galaxy 9 million light-years away unfold, in a remarkable first

Jan 14, 2021
Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Covid-19 Vaccines

Disappointing results from Chinese CoronaVac trial pose a setback for developing nations

Jan 14, 2021
Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Megalodon Sharks

Megalodon shark fossils suggest that newborns were larger than adult humans: Study

Jan 14, 2021
CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

UFO Research

CIA declassifies hundreds of official docs on UFO sightings, research from 1970s onwards

Jan 13, 2021