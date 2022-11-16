Mehul Reuben Das

One of Elon Musk’s first activities after taking over Twitter was to fire Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal and other top brass who were running Twitter. The firing clearly was out of spite. Parag Agrawal, in particular, was in Musk’s crosshairs, for forcing his hand to actually go through with Twitter’s acquisition.

Rumours have started to surface that Twitter had asked Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal to return to handle the operations of Twitter. However, they only had six minutes to decide if they wanted to come back.

The news was first broken by Eric Frohnhoefer, the same engineer who called out Elon Musk on Twitter when Musk tweeted out saying how Twitter is slow in other countries. Frohnhoefer was later fired for taking on Musk on a public domain.

Maybe he should ask questions privately. Maybe using Slack or email. 🤷‍♂️ — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 14, 2022

Frohnhoefer put out a tweet breaking the news of Parag and Ned being offered to rejoin Twitter.

As Twitter sinks to new lows Parag and Ned were reportedly asked to return but were only given 6mins to decide. — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 13, 2022

There are quite a number of things that are still unclear about the situation so it is better that this is taken with a pinch of salt.

If this is true, it won’t be the first time that Twitter had to recall people that they had to terminate. Soon after Twitter fired nearly half of its global staff, several dozens of engineers were offered their jobs back after the management at Twitter realised that some of the staff they fired were essential to carry out what Musk had planned for Twitter, whereas others were fired mistakenly.

We still don’t know if Musk made the decision to recall Parag and Ned, or if it was initiated by the previous managers at Twitter, before they quit.

Another thing that is unclear, is how Parag and Ned responded to this offer, assuming it was a legitimate offer. Parag Agrawal was entitled to a handsome severance package when he was fired, which Musk tried to block.

In any case, it is highly unlikely that Agrawal and Segal would return to Twitter given the upheaval the platform is going through. Furthermore, it is highly unlikely that Musk would actually make a serious offer to either of them.