Wednesday, November 16, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter apparently asked Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal to return to manage operations

Someone from Twitter's management apparently asked Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal if they would be willing to rejoin the company and handle operations. They were only given six minutes to decide.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 16, 2022 18:14:46 IST

One of Elon Musk’s first activities after taking over Twitter was to fire Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal and other top brass who were running Twitter. The firing clearly was out of spite. Parag Agrawal, in particular, was in Musk’s crosshairs, for forcing his hand to actually go through with Twitter’s acquisition.

Twitter apparently asked Parag Agarwal and Ned Segal to return to manage operations

Someone from Twitter’s management apparently asked Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal if they would be willing to rejoin the company and handle operations. They were only given six minutes to decide.

Rumours have started to surface that Twitter had asked Parag Agrawal and Ned Segal to return to handle the operations of Twitter. However, they only had six minutes to decide if they wanted to come back.

The news was first broken by Eric Frohnhoefer, the same engineer who called out Elon Musk on Twitter when Musk tweeted out saying how Twitter is slow in other countries. Frohnhoefer was later fired for taking on Musk on a public domain.

Frohnhoefer put out a tweet breaking the news of Parag and Ned being offered to rejoin Twitter.

There are quite a number of things that are still unclear about the situation so it is better that this is taken with a pinch of salt.

If this is true, it won’t be the first time that Twitter had to recall people that they had to terminate. Soon after Twitter fired nearly half of its global staff, several dozens of engineers were offered their jobs back after the management at Twitter realised that some of the staff they fired were essential to carry out what Musk had planned for Twitter, whereas others were fired mistakenly.

We still don’t know if Musk made the decision to recall Parag and Ned, or if it was initiated by the previous managers at Twitter, before they quit.

Another thing that is unclear, is how Parag and Ned responded to this offer, assuming it was a legitimate offer. Parag Agrawal was entitled to a handsome severance package when he was fired, which Musk tried to block.

In any case, it is highly unlikely that Agrawal and Segal would return to Twitter given the upheaval the platform is going through. Furthermore, it is highly unlikely that Musk would actually make a serious offer to either of them.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Elon Musk set to begin mass layoffs at Twitter today, offices to be temporarily closed

Nov 04, 2022
Elon Musk set to begin mass layoffs at Twitter today, offices to be temporarily closed
How Tesla engineers running Twitter made an error & revealed how they fired 50 per cent of Twitter’s employees

Twitter

How Tesla engineers running Twitter made an error & revealed how they fired 50 per cent of Twitter’s employees

Nov 07, 2022
Twitter Layoffs: Elon Musk defends his decision, says company losing over USD 4 million a day

NewsTracker

Twitter Layoffs: Elon Musk defends his decision, says company losing over USD 4 million a day

Nov 05, 2022
Elon Musk fires Twitter employees overnight for criticising his plans on internal channels

Twitter

Elon Musk fires Twitter employees overnight for criticising his plans on internal channels

Nov 16, 2022
Elon Musk fires engineer who publicly called out Musk and his lies about Twitter's performance

Twitter

Elon Musk fires engineer who publicly called out Musk and his lies about Twitter's performance

Nov 15, 2022
Elon Musk's Twitter begins mass layoffs from India, sacks entire marketing and communications team

NewsTracker

Elon Musk's Twitter begins mass layoffs from India, sacks entire marketing and communications team

Nov 04, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022