Social media platform Twitter has officially announced its support for the Honest Ads Act, that could help in preventing foreign interference in the elections and increase transparency standards of online political advertisements.

The Acts brings all the political ads in line with ads seen on TV, radio and satellite. This comes after Facebook, Twitter and Google were accused of meddling in the US Presidential election 2016.

Twitter in a tweet on 10 April mentioned, "Twitter is pleased to support the Honest Ads Act. Back in the fall, we indicated we supported proposals to increase transparency in political ads."

The company also announced its new Ads Transparency Center (ATC) platform to be launched by the company in summer this year.

According to Twitter, it goes beyond the requirements of the Honest Ads Act and provides increased transparency to all advertisements on the platform.

Moreover, the ATC will dramatically increase transparency for political and issue ads, providing people with significant detail on the origin of each ad.

The social media platform will provide "significant" details on the origin of each ad.

The support for the Honest Ads Act that came hours before Mark Zuckerberg went for the first congressional hearing.

Full Text of the Honest Ads Act: