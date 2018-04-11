Social media platform Twitter has officially announced its support for the Honest Ads Act, that could help in preventing foreign interference in the elections and increase transparency standards of online political advertisements.
The Acts brings all the political ads in line with ads seen on TV, radio and satellite. This comes after Facebook, Twitter and Google were accused of meddling in the US Presidential election 2016.
Twitter in a tweet on 10 April mentioned, "Twitter is pleased to support the Honest Ads Act. Back in the fall, we indicated we supported proposals to increase transparency in political ads."
The company also announced its new Ads Transparency Center (ATC) platform to be launched by the company in summer this year.
According to Twitter, it goes beyond the requirements of the Honest Ads Act and provides increased transparency to all advertisements on the platform.
Moreover, the ATC will dramatically increase transparency for political and issue ads, providing people with significant detail on the origin of each ad. We have a dedicated team that is fully resourced to implementing the ATC and are committed to launching it this summer.
Twitter is moving forward on our commitment to providing transparency for online ads. We believe the Honest Ads Act provides an appropriate framework for such ads and look forward to working with bill sponsors and others to continue to refine and advance this important proposal.
The support for the Honest Ads Act that came hours before Mark Zuckerberg went for the first congressional hearing.
Full Text of the Honest Ads Act:
- Amending the Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act of 2002’s definition of electioneering communication to include paid Internet and digital advertisements.
- Requiring digital platforms with at least 50,000,000 monthly viewers to maintain a public file of all electioneering communications purchased by a person or group who spends more than $500.00 total on ads published on their platform. The file would contain a digital copy of the advertisement, a description of the audience the advertisement targets, the number of views generated, the dates and times of publication, the rates charged, and the contact information of the purchaser.
- Requiring online platforms to make all reasonable efforts to ensure that foreign individuals and entities are not purchasing political advertisements in order to influence the American electorate.
